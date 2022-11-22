Elmwood Park seeking new village administrator and clerk/treasurer

ELMWOOD PARK — The Village of Elmwood Park is accepting applications to fill the part-time positions of village administrator and clerk/treasurer.

These two positions may be combined if the appropriate candidate applies for both roles. The salary will then be negotiated based on the sum of the two positions and experience, according to job postings from the village.

The positions are opening after Christophe Jenkins announced in October he’s leaving his post as village administrator, clerk and treasurer by the year’s end.

Jenkins became Elmwood Park’s first-ever village administrator in fall 2018. He accepted a new job as the joint municipal administrator for the village and town of Fredonia. The job is closer to Jenkins’ home in West Bend, where he has been mayor since 2020.

The village administrator is the chief administrative officer of the village, responsible only to the village board president and the Board of Trustees for the proper administration of the business affairs of the village, pursuant to the statutes of the State of Wisconsin, the ordinances of the Village of Elmwood Park and the resolution and directive of the Village Board.

How to apply Applications should be e-mailed to ernie.rossi@vil.ep.wi.us with the subject line: Village Clerk/Treasurer Recruitment. Application materials may also be placed in a sealed envelope and mailed or hand-delivered to: Village Administration Recruitment c/o Ernie Rossi Village of Elmwood Park 3131 Taylor Ave., Unit 1 Elmwood Park, WI 53405-4503

The position of clerk/treasurer is responsible for administering elections, assisting the public with applications for all licenses or permits required by state law or local ordinance, posting agendas for all board and committee meetings, attending and preparing minutes of all meetings of the Village Board and preparing minutes from audio recordings of other boards and committees. The clerk also assists with accounting responsibilities such as preparing accounts payable, payroll and utility invoices. The clerk also performs other duties as assigned, including customer service.

Minimum education requirements for village administrator should include a bachelor’s degree in business management/administration, public administration, community planning or a related field. A preference will be given to applicants with strong skills in accounting/budgeting, project management, community planning, leadership and negotiations.

Minimum education requirements for clerk/treasurer should include a two-year associate’s degree in public administration, accounting, business administration, finance or in a related subject and at least two years of experience in a similar responsible position or equivalent combination of education and experience.

The starting salary is $18,000-$22,000 for village administrator and $24,000-$30,000 for clerk/treasurer.

The village is expecting to fill both of these positions by Dec. 30.