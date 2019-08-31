ELMWOOD PARK — Despite an “available” sign on the property, Elmwood Park’s Taylor Complex is not for sale.
According to Village President Ernie Rossi, the “available” sign on the Taylor Complex property at 3131 Taylor Ave. was placed there by a Realtor the village hired to lease out space in the complex.
The Taylor Complex, which is in the City of Racine limits but owned by Elmwood Park, includes five buildings. The village offers rentals of its small banquet and meeting facility, gym and office space.
In October 2018, Elmwood Park filed a civil suit against a former Taylor Complex tenant, EverGreen Academy. The village alleges that the academy, a K-8 private voucher school owes it $26,275 to repair and clean up the building in the Taylor Complex it rented to house its elementary school from summer 2014 through June 30, 2018. The village also asked for several months’ worth of lost rent.
A trial in the case is scheduled for Jan. 23-27 of 2020 in the courtroom of Racine County Circuit Court Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz, according to online court records.
EverGreen’s middle school is located at 3554 Taylor Ave., in the former Elmwood Park Village Hall, and it opened a new elementary school facility at 3351 Chicory Road last fall.
Elmwood Park purchased the Taylor Complex in 2005 to gain control of the property after the children’s home and services that had longed been run from the campus ceased operations.
