Elmwood Park residents worried after seeing coyotes: Village tells them not to worry, try 'asserting dominance'
ELMWOOD PARK

Elmwood Park residents worried after seeing coyotes: Village tells them not to worry, try 'asserting dominance'

Wildlife Hunting Contests

In this Nov. 11, 2015, file photo, a coyote walks across fresh snow in Boulder, Colo.

 Brennan Linsley, Associated Press

ELMWOOD PARK — Residents of the Village of Elmwood Park have shared concerns over coyote sightings along the east of the village near the Taylor Complex grounds and nearby bike path. A post on Elmwood Park's website assures residents "that coyotes frequently travel to and from locations and typically leave residents alone to mind their own business."

In the post, the village stated that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recommends asserting dominance, which typically will keep coyotes away. 

"This can be done by causing loud commotion and noise to scare off the animals," the post said, adding this will teach them to keep away from residential properties.

The post said DNR cites that coyotes do not have a reputation of attacking humans, but may go after small animals.

Elmwood Park stock photo

The Village of Elmwood Park Taylor Complex, 3131 Taylor Ave., is shown,

While hunting is not allowed within Elmwood Park's jurisdiction, the post said, residents are within their legal right to defend themselves and their property. 

Local law enforcement — provided by the Racine County Sheriff's Office — and the state DNR can be contacted for more information, but they are not able to eradicate coyotes on property.

