Elmwood Park preps for major road construction, tax increases

ELMWOOD PARK — As the Village of Elmwood Park, and its approximately 505 residents, prep for a major road reconstruction project that will cost millions over the next few years, the village's 2021 budget is set to be presented next week.

At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, the budget will be presented during a Board of Trustees meeting at 3131 Taylor Ave.

Entering that presentation, the village is expected to have a 31% increase in its tax levy revenue, because the village is beginning borrowing for its debt obligation related to the road reconstruction project. That borrowing, of $815,000, was approved by the Village Board in August. And that borrowing led to a principal and interest payment of around $60,000, Village Administrator Christophe Jenkins explained in an email, which "is the reason for the 1.5 increase in the Village tax rate."

That multi-year project will replace all of the streets in the village.

Other changes to the village's coffers include a 21% "drop" in rental revenue since there are two vacancies in the publicly owned Taylor Complex. Jenkins said that this revenue drop was included in past budgeting, but that the village is still working to fill the vacancies.

Other budgetary highlights: