ELMWOOD PARK — The Village of Elmwood Park has appointed a new village administrator to represent its population of about 500 residents.
The job is part-time and also includes the role of clerk/treasurer, a position which Barb McNulty recently vacated.
On Aug. 9, Chris Jenkins of West Bend was appointed as Elmwood Park village administrator. He officially took on the position on Aug. 20.
“After two months of interviews with candidates for the position of village administrator for the Village of Elmwood Park, Chris Jenkins was selected because of his unique combination of abilities that our village needs,” Elmwood Park Village President Kathy Wells said.
Wells said Jenkins’ experience writing grants for financial aid, updating ordinances to comply with the state and his financial background will serve him well in the position.
Jenkins currently sits on the West Bend Common Council and Washington County Board of Supervisors. He plans to continue his responsibilities in West Bend.
“I am excited to take this first step into the administrative role for the Village of Elmwood Park, and look forward to providing some stability and outsider experience on the day-to-day issues that arise,” Jenkins said.
Previous public service
Jenkins currently works as a banker for BMO Harris in West Bend. He also serves on the executive board for Early Risers Kiwanis, is a treasurer for the Musical Masquers and sits on the Programming and Membership Committee for the West Bend YMCA.
Jenkins credited his prior experiences in local public service as a steppingstone to this career shift.
“I have gone from being a poll worker and chief inspector, to president of the West Bend Library board and moved on to being an elected official for the city and the county — all of which have given me a breadth of experience on how local governments function and how policies are implemented,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins said he is most excited about tackling issues in Elmwood Park, including updating ordinances, budgeting, road reconstruction, administrative consolidation with their vacant clerk/treasurer position, and developing relationships with their municipal neighbors.
“I am a people person,” Jenkins said. “I am eager to foster those relationships with the residents of Elmwood Park and its neighbors to better serve them and carry out the wills of the Village Board.”
“Under his direction and recommendations, we look forward to a brighter and more efficient village in the years ahead,” Wells said.
The salary for the role is $38,000 annually.
