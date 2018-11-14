ELMWOOD PARK — The Elmwood Park Village Board has given the green light for the village administrator to launch a strategic planning process — establishing a 4-month window to put together a road map for five years’ worth of road repairs, building maintenance and reinventing the village’s vision and mission statement.
At the Nov. 8 board meeting, new Village Administrator Christophe Jenkins outlined the creation of an eight-member committee comprised of four village trustees and four residents at-large. The committee is to split into two subcommittees — one working on the overall vision and strategic goals to be accomplished, while the other focusing on the time tables for infrastructure and maintenance.
At the end of the four-month process, both subcommittees will meet to combine individual findings into one overall plan. After which, the 5-year plan will be submitted to the Village Board for adoption and implementation.
“I am excited to launch this process for the village and its residents,” Jenkins said. “This will provide a firm foundation on which the Village will be able to truly plan for the future and withstand any rising tides that may occur.”
Jenkins, a banker and public official in West Bend, was named the village’s part-time administrator in September. He is the first administrator in the village’s history.
Village Trustee Ernie Rossi was named to chair the public works subcommittee and Trustee Ken Hinkle was named chair of the visioning subcommittee.
“Since I was elected, it has often been discussed by residents and board members that we need to understand our long- and short-term goals as a village,” said Rossi. “With the assistance of our newly appointed administrator, the process to investigate these goals has begun. I am pleased to be a member of this committee and to represent the interests of the Elmwood Park residents.”
Hinkle said the village has needed such long-term planning as this for a long time and that he welcomed Jenkins’ guidance in the process.
The committee is scheduled to first meet in December and tentatively conclude its work in March.
