Elmwood Park getting its first actual park

ELMWOOD PARK — The Village of Elmwood Park promotes a park-like atmosphere. However, the small village with a population of about 480 has never actually had a park. That is now set to change.

The Village Board at its meeting April 14 unanimously approved Resolution 2022-1, authorizing the purchase of vacant property at 3406 S. Elmwood Drive for the purpose of creating a village park. The closing date was Tuesday.

The new park is yet to be named but is to potentially consist of a playground, swing set, benches and picnic tables. The property is 0.269 acres.

Village Administrator, Clerk and Treasurer Christophe Jenkins said the village is striving to keep the park design simple and consistent with that of a standard neighborhood park.

“The village may now have their own property that’s a playground for everybody to use, and that we have control over,” Jenkins said. “It adds a lot of value to the village. I’m very proud as administrator … with this new park, we’re highlighting that park atmosphere value that we stay true to.”

From residential to public institutional

The property was owned by residents Kevin and Laurie Johnson for 16 years. They originally bought the property with the intent of building a home there and selling it. The parcel to be developed is listed as 3406 S. Elmwood Drive but is actually along Standish Lane, northeast of the intersection at S. Elmwood Drive and Standish Lane.

Currently, the property only has a weather vane structure on it.

The City of Racine Water Utility didn’t allow utility hookup on the property because the Village of Elmwood Park is not a part of the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, and it has no intentions of joining the group.

“This was a way to make light of a bad situation and turn it into a municipal use,” Jenkins said.

The village has been making “huge strides” the last few years in getting things in order to convert the property into a park, he said.

At the end of the village budgeting process last year, Jenkins approached the board, telling members the village was finally in a position financially to make an offer on the property.

An offer was made, accepted and now the village has started the park design process. Designs will go before the Plan Commission at its next meeting and citizens will have a chance to voice their opinions during a public hearing. Final approval by the Village Board is expected in July.

Construction may begin as early as this fall, but if the village cannot get the proper materials and labor, construction may not begin until next spring, Jenkins said.

Mothers’ input

Village Trustees Ali Gasser and Lynda Studey formed a group of four mothers from the neighborhood, themselves included, who have been brainstorming ideas for the park.

“Decisions should come from people whose children will be utilizing it the most,” Gasser said. “One of the values in Elmwood Park is that it’s a park-like setting. We don’t have a park. This takes care of that value and gives kids a safe place to play that’s not in the street.”

The group is considering structures like slides and climbing walls as well as considering age ranges of which children would be best for using the playground. The consensus has been ages 5-12.

“We wanted to come up with one that would suit everyone’s needs and lasts for a while,” Gasser said.

Gasser said the future park may be named by a contest or some sort of a vote. Gasser, who works as an English teacher at The Prairie School in Wind Point, said she hopes a Little Free Library can be installed on the property as well.

Gasser has lived in Elmwood Park for 11 years and has three children, ages 8, 12 and 15. There are other children of various ages in the neighborhood as well as infants, which highlights the need for a park, she said.

Overall, she said the group of four mothers are very excited about the new park. The park has the potential to get kids outside, away from digital handheld devices and TV and computer screens.

“With the pandemic and not being together, this is really helping us get kids back out there and being with friends,” Gasser said. “We want a place for people to come and visit with friends or neighbors and enjoy the green space over there. This is really in the heart of a big part of the village.”

