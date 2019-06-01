ELMWOOD PARK — The village's friendly atmosphere and permeating spirit of neighborliness has inspired two Elmwood Park women to answer the call of community service.
Patricia Black and Alicia Gasser were recently appointed to fill trustee vacancies on the Elmwood Park Village Board.
Black, a musician and composer, has resided in the village since 2008, when she moved into the home where her parents had resided.
The way that neighbors kept an eye out for her parents' well being helped convince Black that the village had unique and endearing qualities. The village of 500, Black said, is a "little patch of sanity in a crazy world. We don't want it to change."
Black said she is looking forward to the challenge of serving the community. She said she will respect the differences among her fellow board members while keeping in mind what's best for the community.
Gasser, a middle school English teacher at The Prairie School, has resided in the village for eight years. But she has lived in the Racine area all her life. Her dad's grandfather helped found Brannum Lumber, which operated in Racine for 99 years until it closed in 2008.
Although new to village politics, Gasser has been involved with the village's neighborhood rummage sale and chaired the event last year.
"The people who live in the community are so kind and friendly, we really do look out for each other," Gasser said.
The first vacancy resulted when Trustee Cindy Goffe, whose term was to expire in 2020, resigned as of March 1st due to family medical issues, Village Administrator Christophe Jenkins said.
The second vacancy resulted after Ernie Rossi gave up his village trustee post after his election as village president on April 2. Rossi defeated incumbent Kathy Wells in the president's race. Rossi was unopposed for trustee in the same election.
One vacancy is up for re-election in April, 2020 and the other in April, 2021.
