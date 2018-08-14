CALEDONIA — Eleven horses are dead as a result of a barn fire Monday evening near the Franksville area of Caledonia, the farm’s owners said Tuesday.
Among the horses that died were a 3-week-old foal and its mother, said James Stamas, who owns the farm at 4747 Highway H.
Stamas rescued seven horses from the barn at Landlife Farms, which quickly erupted in flames at about 6 p.m. Monday. Stamas put a horsefly mask over his face and crawled on the ground, trying to stay clear of the smoke.
But the mother and the foal were among the 11 horses that he couldn’t get out.
As he petted one of the horses that survived, Stamas said Tuesday, “They were like my friends … They loved me scratching them.”
Most of the horses belonged to Stamas and Karen Checki, who was also at the farm Monday when the fire broke out.
One of the horses that survived, Chloe, belonged to Craig Morgan of Racine and his 29-year-old daughter, who always loved horses and was involved in 4-H.
As Stamas scratched Chloe on Tuesday, Morgan said, “She says, ‘Thank you, for saving me yesterday.’”
Morgan also wanted to thank the firefighters who quickly responded to the fire.
The fire was reported “knocked down” at 6:51 p.m., according to fire command on the scene. Lt. Steven Ramlow of the Caledonia Fire Department said the fire was completely under control just before 9 p.m.
The barn is considered a total loss, although it was the only structure on the farm that was damaged.
For now the seven surviving horses — four ponies and three full-sized horses — are staying in a barn across the street from Landlife Farms at Hoods Creek Farm, 4740 Highway H.
Carol Halverson, who owns Hoods Creek Farm, said, “I took the horses in because there was no place for them to go … This is their temporary home.”
The horses’ immediate needs are being taken care of, but Stamas said they need help with other supplies and will need to find a longer-term place to keep the horses until the barn can be rebuilt. Anyone able to help Stamas with boarding or supplies can call him at 414-688-1588.
Arson threat
Less than a month before the Monday fire, a woman threatened to burn the barn down. But the woman, April Roszak, was in Racine County Jail at the time of the fire, and Stamas does not believe she is connected to the blaze.
On July 23, Checki filed for and was granted a temporary restraining order against Roszak, who reportedly had boarded two horses there and not paid Checki. Roszak reportedly showed up at Checki’s barn on several occasions, threatening to harm Checki and the animals and burn the barn down.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation as of Tuesday but is not considered suspicious, Caledonia police said in a news release Tuesday.
That lady is involved. Too big of a coincidence.
Ummm, she probably had somebody do it for her. She gets put in jail, and all of a sudden the very barn she threatened to burn and kill the animals goes up, and she can plead innocent for the fact she is in jail.
I thought that too, however, I read that someone was trying to burn weeds down. I do not know if it is true. My heart breaks for the horses that died and surely suffered.
