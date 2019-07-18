Elena Guzman, 33, remembered as loving mother, sister; Family throwing out first pitch Friday

RACINE — Elena J. Guzman, 33, of Racine, was known as a bright, strong spirit, social media whiz, friend to many and loving mother. A month after her untimely death, she is still touching many lives and leaving a lasting legacy.
Guzman died suddenly on June 22 after struggling for about a decade with scleroderma, an autoimmune disease. She left behind two sisters, both of her parents and her 8-year-old daughter, Giselle Nelson, whose father, Joshua Nelson, also died unexpectedly in 2012.
Between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Friday, a member of Guzman’s family is scheduled to throw out a first pitch in memory of her daughter at the Por La Gente Invitational Latino Softball Tournament, a tournament that the Guzman family participates in yearly at Island Park. Each year, the tournament dedicates three first pitches to community members.
“Elena and her family were an integral part of our tournament and history every year,” PLG organizer Novella Velasquez said.
But softball was not all Guzman was known for, her mother said. There was also her work — kitchen staff and guest services at Ascension All Saints — friendship, kindness, energy, selfies, wide reach and love for her family.
“It’s hard to pinpoint and explain one part of her life,” Elena’s mother, Kim Guzman, said.
Kim has taken custody of Giselle. An ongoing GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Giselle’s education at www.gofundme.com/f/education-fund-for-giselle. As of Wednesday afternoon, it had raised $7,232 of its $20,000 goal.
Elena, a 2004 Park High School graduate, grew up with two older sisters, Stacey, 36, and Toni, 34. They were practically inseparable and remained close into adulthood.
“They were pretty much the Three Musketeers growing up,” Kim said.
Toni said that Elena proved herself to be a great mother and aunt and was always able to connect with children easily. Even in the last few weeks of Elena’s life as she was getting sicker, she offered to watch her nieces and nephews, Toni said.
“She was always available and always willing,” Toni said.
Stacey said she remembers Elena for her strength to carry on through constant adversity and her love of life.
“This girl has had just the most awful circumstances in life thrown at her, and she just always made sure to make the best of it,” Stacey said. “She always made sure that she gave her daughter the best life she could possibly give her.”
‘The best kind of niece’
When Elena graduated from Park, she went on an almost month-long trip to Los Angeles with her sisters to visit their twin uncles, Ramon and Ruben Guzman, who the three were close with. The girls lived the Hollywood life on that trip, staying in Beverly Hills and going around the city with the uncles.
“I just always remember her laughing — the most beautiful laugh in the world,” Ruben said June 27 at her funeral visitation. “I guess I could never be a mad uncle at her, because looking at her face was all she needed as far as avoiding punishments. She was just the best kind of niece any uncle could ask for.”
Between 250 and 300 people came to the visitation and funeral, a testament to how many people loved Elena, Kim said. Guests ranged from family and childhood friends to co-workers and family friends. Photo boards showed Elena with those she cared about in all stages of life as the hundreds of guests paid their respects.
“You were already in a good mood when you knew she was in the room,” Ramon said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.