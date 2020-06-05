Electrical outlet fire causes $50,000 damage to Romayne Avenue home; pet rabbit killed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — An early Friday afternoon fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to a home in the 1200 block of Romayne Avenue, city fire officials said.

According to a media release, at 12:03 p.m. Friday, the Racine Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at the residence.

“Upon arrival, Quint 3 declared a working fire and used a transitional attack to extinguish the majority of the fire,” the post-incident release read. “The fire damage was limited a bedroom on the second floor of the house. An electrical outlet was the cause of the fire. This outlet had a phone charger hooked up to it.”

The house was turned back over to the homeowner.

While there were no injuries reported to occupants or firefighters, the family’s pet rabbit was killed in the blaze.

The Racine Police Department and We Energies also responded to the incident.

