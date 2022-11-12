 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Electrical fire in attic causes $15K in damage on Hamilton Street

RACINE — An electrical fire that started in an attic caused $15,000 in damages Friday night, the Racine Fire Department reported.

"The resident’s rapid response calling 911 prevented further damage from occurring," the RFD said after responding to the fire on the 1000 block of Hamilton Street. The initial investigation indicated the fire started in the attic above a second-floor bathroom.

Responding to the fire were 20 firefighters on seven apparatus: three fire engines, one truck, one quint, a paramedic unit, and a battalion chief's vehicle.

Truck 1 responded first, finding the fire with a thermal imaging camera. Firefighters said they had to remove part of the ceiling and walls of the bathroom as well as an adjacent bedroom in order to attack the fire, which was smaller than 18 inches in diameter, which Engine 2's crew extinguished in less than half an hour.

Three adults and seven children were displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

