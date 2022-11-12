Electrical fire in attic causes $15K in damage on Hamilton Street

RACINE — An electrical fire that started in an attic caused $15,000 in damages Friday night, the Racine Fire Department reported.
"The resident’s rapid response calling 911 prevented further damage from occurring," the RFD said after responding to the fire on the 1000 block of Hamilton Street. The initial investigation indicated the fire started in the attic above a second-floor bathroom.
Responding to the fire were 20 firefighters on seven apparatus: three fire engines, one truck, one quint, a paramedic unit, and a battalion chief's vehicle.
Truck 1 responded first, finding the fire with a thermal imaging camera. Firefighters said they had to remove part of the ceiling and walls of the bathroom as well as an adjacent bedroom in order to attack the fire, which was smaller than 18 inches in diameter, which Engine 2's crew extinguished in less than half an hour.
Three adults and seven children were displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting them.
11 photos from Friday's Veterans Day celebration at Memorial Hall
11:11 salute
The Veterans Day 11:11 salute at Memorial Hall Friday.
Courtesy of Susie Drummond
Salutes
Salutes at Friday's Veterans Day service at Memorial Hall.
Courtesy of Susie Drummond
Veterans
Veterans in attendance at Friday's Veterans Day service at Memorial Hall.
Courtesy of Susie Drummond
Dave, Krista, Zach, Matthew
RLHS Executive Director Dave Burgess, left, is pictured with Krista Long, RLHS alumni relations; Zach Zdroik, of Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin; and Matthew Gorbaty of Racine Area Veterans Inc. RLHS students raised funds to complete a home in the tiny home village for veterans on Yout Street operated by VOW.
Courtesy of Susie Drummond
Smiling for the photo
Several dignitaries attended the City of Racine Veterans Day Celebration.
Courtesy of Susie Drummond
Dave, Matthew, Kaleb and Clyde
Racine Lutheran High School Executive Director Dave Burgess, Matthew Gorbaty of Racine Area Veterans Inc., RLHS senior Kaleb Miller, and Clyde “Bruce” Canny, who initiated the RLHS Vets Project with classmate David Nass.
Courtesy of Susie Drummond
Seats filled
Seats were filled at Memorial Hall Friday.
Courtesy of Susie Drummond
Dave Burgess's remarks
Racine Lutheran High School Executive Director Dave Burgess shared the story of the school’s Vets Project, which is celebrating its 5-year anniversary.
Courtesy of Susie Drummond
Jenna, Natalie, Madelyn and Brooklyn
Racine Lutheran High School Student Ambassadors Jenna Beaudin, Natalie Hopkins, Madelyn Sadowski and Brooklyn Baratki greeted guests at the Veterans Day celebration.
Courtesy of Susie Drummond
Kaleb, Jaxon and Johnny
RLHS senior Kaleb Miller served as the Veterans Day celebration’s emcee Friday. He is pictured with classmates Jaxon Vaal and Johnny Burke.
Courtesy of Susie Drummond
The Gilmore Fine Arts Choir
The Gilmore Fine Arts Choir sings Friday.
Courtesy of Susie Drummond
