Electric scooters, already popular in Milwaukee and worldwide, may soon roll on Racine's streets

RACINE — There may soon be an alternative form of transportation on local streets as a shared electric scooter company sets its eyes on Racine.
However, before the company — California-based Bird — can set up shop locally, the city will have to create a new type of business license to allow it.
The Public Works and Services Committee voted unanimously on Tuesday to recommend the Racine City Council adopt an ordinance that would allow Bird to obtain a business license.
Cities in Wisconsin that have Bird shared electric scooters include Milwaukee and Wauwatosa, and Appleton has a pilot program.
The scooters are rented with a cellphone application and would allow people to travel across town on wheels without getting into their cars or purchasing a fair. The scooters could also make it easier for people to use public transportation and then travel that last mile or last couple of miles by electric scooter.
As Bird likes to advertise: Less traffic means less carbon. “Bird scooters are an all-electric, carbon-free alternative to cars,” reads its website.
Alderman Trevor Jung extolled the virtues of having another transportation option in Racine.
“Forty percent of car rides are less than 2 miles in length, on average,” Jung said. “And you’ve got nearly 60% that are less than 6 miles in length, according to the Department of Transportation.
“Having these e-scooters could actually result in a large portion of inner-city travel, and taking cars off the road, resulting in less pollution, less congestion,” Jung said, “and making it easier for folks to get from point A to point B.”
Coming together for scooters
Representatives from Bird approached the city quite some ago about the possibility of introducing electronic scooters to the area.
Cara Pratt, City of Racine conservation and sustainability coordinator, gave some background into the drafting of the proposed ordinance. She said an internal task force was created that included seven departments: the mayor’s office, public works, park/rec, police department, development department, attorney’s office and the clerk’s office.
“We came together to help understand how we could draft an ordinance that would provide a safe environment for electric scooters to operate in the city of Racine,” Pratt said.
She recommended thinking of the draft ordinance in two parts.
“The first part creates an e-scooter business license,” Pratt said. “And second part is this ordinance that dictates how scooters may be operated in the city of Racine.”
The ordinance includes some of the following:
- Those who wish to obtain a business license must submit an application to the Public Safety Licensing Committee.
- The ordinance would create a standard for tires, maintenance, require an operational horn, brakes, reflectors, and contact information for the scooter company.
- The city concluded it would be most safe for scooters to operate on streets with a speed limit of no more than 30 mph.
- Scooters will not be permitted on sidewalks and paths. The scooters can basically operate where bicycles are permitted to operate (in bike lanes on city roads).
- Scooters may not park on roads, sidewalks, or anywhere that may impede traffic or pedestrians.
- The ordinance will expire on December 31 unless the city council takes action to either terminate it early or extend it into 2022.
There are also issues the ordinance does not address.
Pratt said the business — not the city — would be the best source for questions relating to: zone of operation, hours of operation, number of devices, age restrictions for operating the scooters, plans for responding to safety or maintenance issues, or plans to respond to improperly parked devices.
The actual business license for the e-scooters company is much like other licenses that do business in Racine.
The company
Bird shared e-scooter company is based in Santa Monica, Calif. The company was founded in 2017 and has expanded to presence in more than 100 cities in North America, Europe and the Middle East.
Michael Covato, representing Bird, was on hand to address the committee.
“We are very excited to work with the city to implement something in the near term — that way you can capitalize on some of the warm weather,” Covato said.
While he had some concern about some of the language in the ordinance and the cap of 100 on the number of scooters the city could place in Racine, he and the city could talk about these issues before the matter goes before the City Council, Covato said.
As one example, he asked that the e-scooter limit be raised from 100 to 300. While the company would not put out all 300 at once, they would like the flexibility to expand.