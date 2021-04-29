Electric scooters, already popular in Milwaukee and worldwide, may soon roll on Racine's streets

The actual business license for the e-scooters company is much like other licenses that do business in Racine.

The company

Bird shared e-scooter company is based in Santa Monica, Calif. The company was founded in 2017 and has expanded to presence in more than 100 cities in North America, Europe and the Middle East.

Michael Covato, representing Bird, was on hand to address the committee.

“We are very excited to work with the city to implement something in the near term — that way you can capitalize on some of the warm weather,” Covato said.

While he had some concern about some of the language in the ordinance and the cap of 100 on the number of scooters the city could place in Racine, he and the city could talk about these issues before the matter goes before the City Council, Covato said.

As one example, he asked that the e-scooter limit be raised from 100 to 300. While the company would not put out all 300 at once, they would like the flexibility to expand.

