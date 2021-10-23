 Skip to main content
Electric buses still months away for City of Racine
alert

Electric buses still months away for City of Racine

Proterra-35′-Catalyst-Bus-2-1.jpg

This image shows a conceptual 35-foot-long electric battery-powered transit bus from Proterra, Racine's California-based partner in bringing electric public transport to the city.

 Image courtesy of Proterra

RACINE — The City of Racine’s first nine electric-powered public transportation buses are expected to hit the road in spring 2022.

Assuming all goes according to plan, Racine will have the most electric buses in the state for at least the beginning of 2022 as other cities move toward retiring their diesel-guzzlers.

The buses are expected to be delivered from the manufacturer Proterra next month and in December, but infrastructure needs — including installation of solar panels for charging stations — will delay them hitting the road and picking up riders until early next year, Mayor Cory Mason announced this week.

