RACINE — The city’s Finance and Personnel Committee approved a motion Monday night to accept funds from the US Department of Energy to build an array of solar panels at the transit facility at 1900 Kentucky Street.

City Council will vote on the motion at it’s next meeting July 18.

The solar panels will be used to power electric transit buses.

Of the 35 buses that the city has, 14 are electric and are powered by traditional electric vehicle charging stations. With the array of solar panels, the electric buses will be able to use solar power to charge.

The cost of the project is $2,599,673, which will come from the Energy Department and the American Rescue Plan Act.

The project was selected to be included in the federal 2023 fiscal year appropriations bill, according to Trevor Jung, transit and mobility director for the city.

The project is shovel ready, meaning that construction can begin shortly after the money is accepted. It will create more than 25 jobs and is expected to save the city about $76,000 a year in energy and operational costs.

The project also is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 249 metric tonnes per year.

“The City of Racine and the Transit Department have been committed to having this exterior support for this type pf transition from dirty fossil fuels to electric vehicles,” Jung said. “The real purpose of this is to steer away from non-renewable sources of energy, and that’s why it’s so important for us to engage in this workaround of building solar at our transit garage.”

If approved by City Council, Racine will be the first city in the state to use solar energy to power its fleet of electric buses.

“We’re committed to doing this, and we know it’s the right thing to do,” Jung said. “We’re pretty proud that we’re one of the first to engage in the work.”