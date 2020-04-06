Elections Commission tells clerks to keep preparing for tomorrow’s election in case

MADISON — The Wisconsin Elections Commission has ordered clerks to continue preparing for a Tuesday election, even if the election might not happen.
“I know too much has already been asked of you, but we ask you to proceed with your Election Day preparations as we do not know the outcome of any possible litigation and we need to be prepared if the election is held tomorrow," the WEC said in a letter to Wisconsin clerks.
"If the election is moved to (June) we will adjust accordingly, but all we can do today is prepare for tomorrow," Patricia Campbell, clerk for the Town of Norway, told The Journal Times in an email Monday, quoting from the WEC's letter.
The Racine County Joint Information Center added the following just after 4 p.m. Tuesday: "The Racine County Clerk’s Office, municipal clerk’s offices, and the Racine County Emergency Operations Center have spent the last several weeks putting measures in place to ensure in-person voting is conducted as safely and smoothly as possible. Procedures vary by municipality, but in all cases are geared toward maintaining social distancing and protecting poll workers. Local officials continue awaiting further guidance from the state regarding next steps."
Republican leaders have requested the Wisconsin Supreme Court file an emergency injunction against Gov. Tony Evers’ order to postpone in-person voting until June 9, instead of having it on Tuesday. That follows on another lawsuit filed by Republicans that aims to have absentee voting end on April 7 instead of April 13, after a federal judge ordered the deadline to be extended because of COVID-19.
Milwaukee County's executive, Green Bay’s mayor and Outagamie County’s executive have all independently ordered no in-person voting Tuesday within their jurisdictions, regardless of what the courts decide.
Even if the courts side with Republicans and say that Tuesday's election should go on, there's no guarantee it would be enough to keep polls open. In Ohio, a judge said that Gov. Mike DeWine could not order polls to close. Polls remained shuttered anyway, a decision that was later affirmed by the Ohio Supreme Court.
