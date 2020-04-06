Elections Commission tells clerks to keep preparing for tomorrow’s election in case

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MADISON — The Wisconsin Elections Commission has ordered clerks to continue preparing for a Tuesday election, even if the election might not happen.

“I know too much has already been asked of you, but we ask you to proceed with your Election Day preparations as we do not know the outcome of any possible litigation and we need to be prepared if the election is held tomorrow," the WEC said in a letter to Wisconsin clerks.

"If the election is moved to (June) we will adjust accordingly, but all we can do today is prepare for tomorrow," Patricia Campbell, clerk for the Town of Norway, told The Journal Times in an email Monday, quoting from the WEC's letter.