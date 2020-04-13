Election results: Initial Unified results, final Caledonia, Mount Pleasant numbers in

No candidates filed to run on the ballot. There were 74 write-in candidates on the ballots. No additional information was immediately available.

Union Grove High School

Yorkville Elementary

Marsy's Law (Racine County results only)

Marsy's Law would give victims the Constitutional right to enforce their rights in the court of law if they have been infringed upon during the criminal justice process. A yes vote would change the law. A no vote would not. This was a statewide referendum question.