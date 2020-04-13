Election results: Initial Unified results, final Caledonia, Mount Pleasant numbers in

While the election was held on Tuesday, April 7, a court ruling kept local clerks from releasing election results until Monday.
Below are the election results as published on the county's website. For complete results on all races go to www.racinecounty.com and then search for election results.
The list will be updated as results are published.
Racine Unified School District 30-year referendum
Yes 13,929
No 14,370
Precincts Reported: 38 of 52 (73%)
Waterford School District referendum for school resource officer failed
Yes 3,159
No 3,179
All precincts reporting (100%)
Racine County Board
All 21 seats were up for election. Below are the results of the contested races.
District 3
Monte Osterman (i): 677
Steve Smetana: 752
3 of 5 precincts reporting, (60%)
District 5
David Cooke (i): 1,032
Jody Spencer: 1,251
All precincts reported, (100%)
District 9
Colin McKenna: 246
Eric Hopkins: 444
Precincts reporting: 1 of 4 (25%)
District 14
Jason Eckman: 1,080
Kim Mahoney: 1,018
All precincts reporting (100%)
District 20
Thomas Pringle (i): 1,674
Joel Jacobsen: 916
All precincts reporting (100%)
District 21
Mike Dawson (i): 971
Judi Adams: 937
All precincts reporting (100%)
Burlington City Council
District 1 alderman
Casey Kemper: 250
Theresa Meyer (i): 261
All precincts reporting (100%)
Racine City Council
Aldermen seats are two-year positions. Below are the results of the four contested races.
Fourth District:
Dennis Montey: 221
Edwin Santiago: 305
All precincts reporting (100%)
Eighth District:
Mac Platt:
Marcus West:
10th District:
Carrie Glenn (i): 559
Samuel Peete: 491
All precincts reporting (100%)
12th District:
Henry Perez (i):
Stacy Sheppard:
Villages
Caledonia Village Board
Three Caledonia trustee seats were up for election. Here are the results of the two contested races.
Seat No. 2
Marc Silverman: 2,832
Dale Stillman (i): 4,234
All precincts reporting (100%)
Seat No. 4
Ron Coutts: 3,489
Fran Martin (i): 3,893
All precincts reporting (100%)
Mount Pleasant Village Board
Three trustee seats are open and each office serves a term of two years. Below are the results of the contested races.
Trustee seat No. 4
Willie Riley: 2,691
Denise Anastasio: 4,065
All recincts reporting (100%)
Raymond board
Seat No. 3
Stan Bugnacki: 287
Keith Kastenson: 885
All precincts reporting (100%)
Rochester Village trustee
Three seats open, two-year terms, $4,000 salary and $25 per meeting attended
Chris Bennett (i): 694
Christian Johnson (i): 649
Russ Kumbier (i): 558
Leslie Kinsey: 628
All precincts reporting (100%)
Union Grove Village trustee
Three trustee seats open, two-year term
Seat No. 4
Timothy Mallach (i): 465
Adam Graf: 603
All precincts reporting (100%)
Wind Point
Village Trustee
Three trustee seats open, two-year terms, $2,400 salary
Emily Lawrence (i): 500
Casey Jones (i): 478
Brian Biernat: 440
Write-in candidates: 547*
*There were three registered write-in candidates. A breakdown was not immediately available.
All precincts reporting (100%)
Norway Town supervisor
Seat No. 3
Ralph Schopp (i): 1,232
Melissa Grohs: 1,030
All precincts reporting (100%)
Waterford Town supervisor
Two supervisor seats open, two-year terms.
Scott Burns: 681
Teri Jensdusa-Nicolai (i): 1,265
David Kwasinski: 583
Tim Szeklinski (i): 1,073
All precincts reporting (100%)
School Boards
Racine Unified School District
The District 2 seat was the only contested seat on the ballot.
District 2
Scott Coey: 1,691
Dennis Wiser (i): 1,468
6 of 7 precincts reporting (86%)
Raymond Elementary
One seat open, three-year term.
No candidates filed to run on the ballot. There were 74 write-in candidates on the ballots. No additional information was immediately available.
Union Grove High School
Two open seats, three-year term.
Diane Skewes (i): 2,022
Randall Henderson (i): 1,520
Patrick Brinkman: 1,027
All precincts reporting (100%)
Yorkville Elementary
Two open seats, two-year term.
Jeff Gruhn (i): 277
Scott Nelson: 284
Lori Christiansen: 428
Dave Callewaert: 410
All precincts reporting (100%)
Marsy's Law (Racine County results only)
Marsy's Law would give victims the Constitutional right to enforce their rights in the court of law if they have been infringed upon during the criminal justice process. A yes vote would change the law. A no vote would not. This was a statewide referendum question.
Yes: 36,784
No: 7,905
50 of 64 precincts reporting, (78%)
Statewide, the Associated Press has reported the amendment passed.
Local results for court races
Supreme Court (Racine County results only)
Daniel Kelly (i): 23,887
Jill Karofsky: 21,620
50 out of 64 precincts reporting, 78%
Wisconsin Court of Appeals (Racine County results only)
District 2
Lisa Neubauer (i): 12,449
Paul Bugenhagen Jr.: 11,534
19 out of 64 precincts, 30%
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.