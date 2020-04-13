Election results: Initial Unified results, final Caledonia, Mount Pleasant numbers in
breaking
State, local and school candidates

Election results: Initial Unified results, final Caledonia, Mount Pleasant numbers in

While the election was held on Tuesday, April 7, a court ruling kept local clerks from releasing election results until Monday. 

Below are the election results as published on the county's website.  For complete results on all races go to www.racinecounty.com and then search for election results. 

The list will be updated as results are published. 

Racine Unified School District 30-year referendum

Yes 13,929

No 14,370

Precincts Reported: 38 of 52 (73%)

Waterford School District referendum for school resource officer failed 

Yes 3,159 

No 3,179 

All precincts reporting (100%)

Racine County Board

All 21 seats were up for election. Below are the results of the contested races. 

District 3

Monte Osterman (i): 677

Steve Smetana: 752

3 of 5 precincts reporting, (60%)

District 5

David Cooke (i): 1,032

Jody Spencer: 1,251

All precincts reported, (100%) 

District 9

Colin McKenna: 246

Eric Hopkins: 444

Precincts reporting: 1 of 4 (25%) 

District 14

Jason Eckman: 1,080

Kim Mahoney: 1,018

All precincts reporting (100%) 

District 20

Thomas Pringle (i): 1,674 

Joel Jacobsen: 916

All precincts reporting (100%) 

District 21

Mike Dawson (i): 971

Judi Adams: 937

All precincts reporting (100%)

Burlington City Council 

District 1 alderman 

Casey Kemper: 250

Theresa Meyer (i): 261

All precincts reporting (100%) 

Racine City Council

Aldermen seats are two-year positions. Below are the results of the four contested races. 

Fourth District:

Dennis Montey: 221

Edwin Santiago: 305

All precincts reporting (100%) 

Eighth District:

Mac Platt:

Marcus West: 

10th District:

Carrie Glenn (i): 559

Samuel Peete: 491

All precincts reporting (100%) 

12th District:

Henry Perez (i): 

Stacy Sheppard: 

Villages

Caledonia Village Board 

Three Caledonia trustee seats were up for election. Here are the results of the two contested races. 

Seat No. 2

Marc Silverman: 2,832

Dale Stillman (i): 4,234

All precincts reporting (100%) 

Seat No. 4

Ron Coutts: 3,489

Fran Martin (i): 3,893

All precincts reporting (100%) 

Mount Pleasant Village Board

Three trustee seats are open and each office serves a term of two years. Below are the results of the contested races. 

Trustee seat No. 4

Willie Riley: 2,691

Denise Anastasio: 4,065

All recincts reporting (100%) 

Raymond board 

Seat No. 3

Stan Bugnacki: 287

Keith Kastenson: 885

All precincts reporting (100%) 

Rochester Village trustee

Three seats open, two-year terms, $4,000 salary and $25 per meeting attended

Chris Bennett (i): 694

Christian Johnson (i): 649

Russ Kumbier (i): 558

Leslie Kinsey: 628

All precincts reporting (100%)

Union Grove Village trustee

Three trustee seats open, two-year term

Seat No. 4

Timothy Mallach (i): 465

Adam Graf: 603

All precincts reporting (100%) 

Wind Point

Village Trustee

Three trustee seats open, two-year terms, $2,400 salary

Emily Lawrence (i): 500

Casey Jones (i): 478

Brian Biernat: 440 

Write-in candidates: 547*

*There were three registered write-in candidates. A breakdown was not immediately available. 

All precincts reporting (100%) 

Norway Town supervisor

Seat No. 3

Ralph Schopp (i): 1,232

Melissa Grohs: 1,030

All precincts reporting (100%) 

Waterford Town supervisor

Two supervisor seats open, two-year terms. 

Scott Burns: 681

Teri Jensdusa-Nicolai (i): 1,265

David Kwasinski: 583 

Tim Szeklinski (i): 1,073

All precincts reporting (100%) 

School Boards

Racine Unified School District

The District 2 seat was the only contested seat on the ballot. 

District 2

Scott Coey: 1,691 

Dennis Wiser (i): 1,468

6 of 7 precincts reporting (86%)

Raymond Elementary

One seat open, three-year term. 

No candidates filed to run on the ballot. There were 74 write-in candidates on the ballots. No additional information was immediately available. 

Union Grove High School

Two open seats, three-year term. 

Diane Skewes (i): 2,022 

Randall Henderson (i): 1,520

Patrick Brinkman: 1,027

All precincts reporting (100%)

Yorkville Elementary

Two open seats, two-year term. 

Jeff Gruhn (i): 277

Scott Nelson: 284

Lori Christiansen: 428

Dave Callewaert: 410

All precincts reporting (100%) 

Marsy's Law (Racine County results only) 

Marsy's Law would give victims the Constitutional right to enforce their rights in the court of law if they have been infringed upon during the criminal justice process. A yes vote would change the law. A no vote would not. This was a statewide referendum question. 

Yes: 36,784

No: 7,905 

50 of 64 precincts reporting, (78%)

Statewide, the Associated Press has reported the amendment passed. 

Local results for court races

Supreme Court (Racine County results only) 

Daniel Kelly (i): 23,887

Jill Karofsky: 21,620

50 out of 64 precincts reporting, 78%

Wisconsin Court of Appeals (Racine County results only) 

District 2

Lisa Neubauer (i): 12,449

Paul Bugenhagen Jr.: 11,534

19 out of 64 precincts, 30%

