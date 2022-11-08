Besides a little measuring tape and a paper jam or two, Election Day seemed to have gone along pretty smoothly as of press time Tuesday.

Significant races on the ballot included:

Multiple contested state Assembly races across the county.

A non-binding Echo Lake referendum.

Democrat Mandela Barnes v. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

Republican Tim Michels v. Gov. Tony Evers.

Republican Eric Toney v. Attorney General Josh Kaul.

A four-way battle for secretary of state.

Republican John S. Leiber and Democrat Aaron Richardson vying to replace Sarah Godlewski as state treasurer.

West end

Burlington City Clerk Diahnn Halbach said that, as of about 10 a.m., there were no ballots challenged by the few poll watchers who had been at Veterans Terrace so far. She anticipated more poll watchers coming to observe the process later Tuesday.

A poll worker said that a poll watcher who was in Burlington for the first two hours went home because it was “boring.”

Echo Lake

Outside the polling place, a group of Save Echo Lake Echo Lake carried signs encouraging voters to vote to save the lake.

Voter C.J. Moser said he voted to remove a dam and drain the lake, because the manmade impoundment, he said, has become overrun with muck, and does not even allow for good fishing any more.

Mayor Jeannie Hefty says she wants to keep the lake. But the Burlington Park Board has recommended removing the dam and letting Echo Lake vanish into the history books.

Ruth Sullivan said she assumes there will be costs involved no matter what the city decides. But she voted to save Echo Lake because, she said, Echo Lake is one of Burlington’s most beautiful spots.

“It’s a natural beautiful park — the best in the city,” she said.

Waterford

As of about 8:30 a.m., there were no poll watchers and no issues at Waterford Village Hall, 123 N. River St., according to poll workers.

Union Grove

At around noon at Union Grove Village Hall, Harry Wait, the Town of Dover man facing election fraud charges for intentionally requesting absentee ballots using other people’s names, told a reporter that around 50 poll watchers affiliated with Honest, Open, Transparent Government — the group Wait is president of — are stationed around Racine County.

Wait stopped by the Union Grove Village Hall, one of several polling locations he intended to visit Tuesday, and spoke for a few minutes with two other poll watchers. Neither poll watcher had challenged any Union Grove ballots as of 11:45 a.m., according to poll workers.

Also at Union Grove Village Hall, a ballot counting machine was delayed for about 10 minutes because it was jammed full of write-in ballots. Election workers quickly fixed the issue, and the machine resumed counting ballots just before noon.

3-8 feet

Citing allegations of laws regarding poll watchers not being followed in the past, Republican Party of Racine County Chairman Ken Brown went to each City of Racine polling location Tuesday with a tape measure to make sure the area where poll watchers are allowed to be is within the 3-8 feet requirement. He said that he found that most of them were complying with the law.

As of noon Tuesday, Brown said that all polling places except one in the city were found to be in compliance. Poll workers at the outlier, the Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St., ended up redrawing the area where poll watchers could stand after being confronted by Brown and another representative of the GOP.

“It did take about a half hour to get this situation resolved,” Brown said in a text to a reporter. Brown also said he argued with poll workers at two locations, Festival Hall and Red Apple Elementary, in order to convince them to provide chairs for the poll watchers.

Brown said there have been problems over the last two years getting the area sectioned off for poll watchers in compliance with state law in the city, but that he found Festival Hall’s setup on Tuesday to be acceptable.

Mount Pleasant and Caledonia

Election officials at the Caledonia Public Works building, 6922 Nicholson Road, reported no issues. The chief inspector said she wasn’t worried of any kind of emergency because of the public safety building located next door to the polling location.

Jeanne Andrewski, chief election inspector at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 Six Mile Road, Caledonia, pushed for more residents to sign up to be poll workers so they can fill shortages and to understand how the process works. She said there were no issues other than having to replicate absentee ballots due to the ballot being unable to be read by the machine. This could be caused by ballots being folded too much or the bubbles choosing particular candidates were not completely filled in. The process of replicating a ballot takes three people.

Martin Plecki, chief election inspector at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring St., Mount Pleasant, said there was a printer problem in the morning but it was fixed by the early afternoon. Other than that, the polling location was very busy, he said, and lines to vote Tuesday morning went out the door.

“It’s been really good turnout,” Plecki said, “much more than other off elections.”

Vos v. Steen v. Jacobsen

The most significant race on the ticket besides the statewide races in southwestern Racine County is the three-way race including two write-ins in District 63.

Only the name of Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is appearing on ballots, while he is still being challenged by Adam Steen, who is endorsed by Donald Trump, and Democrat Joel Jacobsen.

At Veterans Terrace in Burlington, Ed Zyer said he voted for Steen because he felt Steen was more receptive to military and veterans issues, one of Zyer’s top priorities because Zyer said he is a disabled Vietnam veteran.

Zyer spoke with Steen at an event and said Steen “knew some things that I was talking about” regarding veterans issues.

Zyer is a registered Republican and said he does not love or hate Vos. He likes what Vos had done as a conservative but said his support for veterans issues could be better.

Burlington resident Doug Martinsen is a lifelong Republican who voted for Vos, saying he has no problems with what Vos has accomplished since joining the state Legislature in 2005.

At Union Grove Village Hall, Frank Patino Sr. said he voted for Steen because Vos refused to support former President Donald Trump’s ongoing attempts to have the results of the 2020 presidential election overturned.

Senator in Racine, GOP in Kenosha

Southeastern Wisconsin, as a hub of much of the state’s population, was the focus of state candidates. A rally for Republican Congressman Bryan Steil, gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson was held at Brat Stop in Kenosha the night before Election Day, and Steil had his watch party there Tuesday.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., made Racine a stop on her Election Day whistle-stop tour.

The senator visited with voters at the Racine County Democratic Party headquarters, 507 Sixth St., where she encouraged everyone to keep up the effort to get voters to the polls.

“Every individual that we can get to the polls is going to make a huge difference in a tightly fought and won race here in Wisconsin,” Baldwin said.

She pointed to the “Blue Wave” in 2018 where Democrat Tony Evers defeated Scott Walker to become governor, Attorney General Josh Kaul defeated incumbent Republican Brad Schimel, and Democrat Sarah Godlewski became state treasurer.

Baldwin said in most of those races the candidates only won by small percentages.