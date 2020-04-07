× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Despite court challenges, today's in-person election is taking place. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and are open until 8 p.m. But there are many changes at polls.

11:00 a.m.: National Guard assists in Racine

In addition to assisting at polls in the Town of Waterford, the National Guard was also seen helping in the City of Racine at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive.

9:20 a.m.: No results till April 13

The county has confirmed that results will not be made public until Monday, April 13. "At this point, the county will not be reporting results until after 4 p.m. April 13," said Mark Schaaf, the county's communications and media relations director.

9 a.m.: Mount Pleasant poll

Tuesday morning, cars were lined up at Mount Pleasant Village Hall to vote. Volunteers, staff and poll workers were directing voters where to drive up and when it was there turn, they were directed one-by-one to go into Village Hall to vote.

There were multiple entrances for different wards and only one voter was allowed in each area at a time. After each voter cast his or her ballot, their pen was sanitized.

Terri Benner, 60, of Mount Pleasant, was one of about a dozen cars in line around 8:30 a.m. She usually votes early, but didn't this year.

"I wish I would have," Benner said. Despite the coronavirus spread, she said she felt safe going out to vote, but still thinks they should have delayed the election.

"I don't know what the big deal is," said Benner, who mostly voted to cast her ballot in the presidential primary. She, however, did not want to disclose who she was voting for.

Kathi Sorenson, who is retired from Johnson Wax, was also in line. She was fine with the election happening Tuesday. "I am OK with it, especially since they are doing it one at a time and being very cautious," Sorenson said.

The biggest reason she wanted to vote Tuesday was for the Supreme Court justice. "I want someone who is going to work for us and do it fairly," Sorenson said.

6: 30 a.m. National Guard in Waterford

Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen said a small number of National Guard members have been assigned to work in the Town of Waterford at the Waterford Town Hall, 415 North Milwaukee St.

They had only a small group of 'regular/typical' poll workers that were going to working for today," Christensen said. "The municipal clerk, Tina Mayer, had said she was going to 'make it work' with whoever she had working, which has been a consistent comment from a number of the clerks and the spirit in which they have tackled the challenges surrounding this election."