Despite court challenges, today's in-person election is taking place. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and are open until 8 p.m. But there are many changes at polls.

4:05 p.m.: Election has 'gone smoothly' so far in the county

In Racine County's daily media update, Communications Director Mark Schaaf said that "the Racine County Clerk’s Office reports the election has gone as smoothly as can be expected given the unprecedented circumstances. We’re tremendously grateful to all the clerks, poll workers, volunteers and National Guard members who are making today’s election possible."

3:30 p.m.: Caledonia voters explain why they still voted in-person

“I got a free pen,” said Dan Riendeau, smiling behind his face mask after he voted Tuesday morning at the Village of Caledonia Public Works building.

Giving every voter their own pen was part of the extra precautions taken by the Wisconsin Elections Commission to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during in-person voting on Tuesday.

He said he was not worried about coronavirus, but wore the mask “for others.”

When asked why he didn’t vote absentee, like hundreds of thousands of others in Wisconsin, Riendau replied: “I knew this would be easier.”

Jeri Tomaschefsky, who has lived in Caledonia for 32 years, said she was “a little nervous” to vote at Caledonia Village Hall Tuesday morning. Immediately after putting her ballot into the ballot box, she scrubbed her hands with the hand sanitizer provided next to the table covered in “I Voted” stickers.

“I don’t go on the internet,” she said of why she didn’t request a mail-in ballot. Her husband didn’t vote at all in this election, “because he has health issues,” Tomaschefsky said.

Linda Lupi, 68, recently moved out of an apartment complex and said was not able to re register to get an absentee ballot sent to her new address in time for the spring election. She usually votes absentee.

She decided to stick it out and “To vote, hopefully for change,” but covered her mouth constantly with her scarf as she filled out her ballot at Caledonia Village Hall.

2:05 p.m.: Burlington voters polarized on Election Day proceeding

B.J. Wagner, 56, who voted in Burlington said she thought the election should have been postponed. “I don’t think it’s fair the way they are doing it," Wagner said. “For me, it wasn’t a problem but I know for a lot of other people there is a concern.”

Likewise, Bob Thompson, of Burlington, who turns 80 this week, said he was not happy about the election taking place Tuesday. “I think it’s pathetic that we are out,” Thompson said. “We need some different leaders.”

On the other hand, Paul Zarek, 63, of Burlington, said he thinks it’s fine that the election continued as scheduled. “The quicker the better,” he said. “I think it’s fine it was today.”

1:05 p.m.: Remaining poll workers say they feel safe

Thousands of normal poll workers across the state said they would not be able to help on Election Day, April 7, leading to polls closing all over Wisconsin.

Green Bay, with a population of around 105,000, usually has 31 polling sites. On Tuesday, only two were open.

Milwaukee, with a population of almost 600,000, has only five polling sites instead of its typical 180. The line at Milwaukee’s Mitchell School was reportedly a quarter-mile long within an hour of the polls opening, with most voters in the queue standing six feet apart.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission said, in a 2:30 p.m. update on Tuesday, "We are not receiving reports of any major problems. The lines have been long in Milwaukee and some other places."

Shannon Powell, a spokesman for the City of Racine, said city staff spent a couple hours Monday night reaching out to poll workers to make sure they were still coming in the next day, following on the flip-flopping on Monday when Gov. Tony Evers tried to postpone Election Day before being overruled by the Supreme Court of the United States.

Still in Racine, with all 14 of its typical polling places open to drive-thru voters, lines were short and moving quickly throughout the morning and into the early afternoon.

“We’re glad we’re here and not in Milwaukee,” Jasmine Cottrill, a first-time poll worker at the Tyler Domer Community Center, said Tuesday. “It’s been pretty chill so far. Once people get off work, it’ll probably get a little busier.”

Sandy Rygiewicz, a 64-year-old who has been a poll worker for 10 years, said she felt safe while working at the poll at the Caledonia Public Works Building.

She worked behind a thin pane of glass, checking voters’ addresses, while sitting next to Sgt. First Class Dan Beltran of the Wisconsin National Guard. Rygiewicz was wearing a mask. Beltran was not.

When asked why Rygiewicz felt safe, she replied, “Because the gals taking care of the voting area wouldn’t let me come if it wasn’t safe … I trusted them.”

12:49 p.m.: Evers releases Election Day statement

Gov. Tony Evers, following issued the following statement regarding today's in-person spring election:

“Although I remain deeply concerned about the public health implications of voting in-person today, I am overwhelmed by the bravery, resilience, and heroism of those who are defending our democracy by showing up to vote, working the polls, and reporting on this election. Thank you for giving our state something to be proud of today. Please stay as safe as possible, Wisconsin.”

11:30 a.m.: Vos seen at Burlington polling location

Rep. Robin Vos, R-Rochester, spoke to the media on Tuesday in Burlington, where he is working as a poll worker.

Vos said he had been at the location since 6:15 a.m. “The staff here in Burlington could not have done a better job,” Vos said. “They have thought this through.”

Vos said he was trained when he arrived and is working as an election inspector. He was seen wearing a mask, gloves and full length gown, which he said was mandatory for poll workers.

“It’s a testament to the people who have really thought about this election. They knew what they were doing," Vos said. "They worked really hard to make sure that everybody who is here, the ones who are at the poll place working, the people who are coming in in their cars, everybody is here safe. They have very minimal exposure. Actually there is less exposure here than if you went to the grocery store or Walmart.”

Vos said it made no sense to cancel the election, and that that around three weeks ago, he and other legislators met with Gov. Tony Evers and agreed the election needed to happen. “It is no guarantee in May or June that it is going to be better,” Vos said.

When it comes to other states canceling their elections, Vos said Wisconsin was different, as many other states only had a presidential preference election. “In Wisconsin, we are choosing all of the people who run our local governors," Vos said.

The experience, Vos said, would make the November election possible if there were to be another outbreak later this year, closer to election time. Vos said he would rather have an election with a lower turnout than go into the fall election having never done this before.

Vos mentioned that he believed it was possible to email your municipal clerk to receive an emailed absentee ballot, if your physical one did not show up, but that was inaccurate. Emailed ballots are only allowed if your ballot has been "soiled," not if it was not delivered.

11 a.m.: National Guard helps in Racine

In addition to assisting at polls in the Town of Waterford, the National Guard was also seen helping in the City of Racine at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive, and at the Village of Caledonia Public Works Building.

"We were called up Sunday ... (and) they told us what areas needed help," Sgt. First Class Dan Beltran said while sitting behind a pane of transparent plastic in the Caledonia Public Works Building Tuesday morning.

9:20 a.m.: No results till April 13

The county has confirmed that results will not be made public until Monday, April 13. "At this point, the county will not be reporting results until after 4 p.m. April 13," said Mark Schaaf, the county's communications and media relations director.

9 a.m.: Mount Pleasant poll

Tuesday morning, cars were lined up at Mount Pleasant Village Hall to vote. Volunteers, staff and poll workers were directing voters where to drive up and when it was there turn, they were directed one-by-one to go into Village Hall to vote.

There were multiple entrances for different wards and only one voter was allowed in each area at a time. After each voter cast his or her ballot, their pen was sanitized.

Terri Benner, 60, of Mount Pleasant, was one of about a dozen cars in line around 8:30 a.m. She usually votes early, but didn't this year.

"I wish I would have," Benner said. Despite the coronavirus spread, she said she felt safe going out to vote, but still thinks they should have delayed the election.

"I don't know what the big deal is," said Benner, who mostly voted to cast her ballot in the presidential primary. She, however, did not want to disclose who she was voting for.

Kathi Sorenson, who is retired from Johnson Wax, was also in line. She was fine with the election happening Tuesday. "I am OK with it, especially since they are doing it one at a time and being very cautious," Sorenson said.

The biggest reason she wanted to vote Tuesday was for the Supreme Court justice. "I want someone who is going to work for us and do it fairly," Sorenson said.

6:30 a.m. National Guard in Waterford

Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen said a small number of National Guard members have been assigned to work in the Town of Waterford at the Waterford Town Hall, 415 North Milwaukee St.

"They had only a small group of 'regular/typical' poll workers that were going to working for today," Christensen said. "The municipal clerk, Tina Mayer, had said she was going to 'make it work' with whoever she had working, which has been a consistent comment from a number of the clerks and the spirit in which they have tackled the challenges surrounding this election."