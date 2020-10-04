Election 2020: Jacobsen challenges incumbent Vos for state Assembly

While the presidential race has gotten most of the attention leading up to the Nov. 3 election, there are several other high profile races, including the Assembly race for district 63.
That race pits Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, against former Burlington Alderman Joel Jacobsen, who is running as a Democrat.
Here is what the two candidates had to say about the issues:
What do you see as the main issues in the election?
Jacobsen: With the advent of Donald Trump not committing to a peaceful transference of power, should he lose the election, is a crisis not seen in the United States since the election of Lincoln in 1860. I fully expect all elected republicans to denounce such lawlessness and fully commit to fair elections in Wisconsin. My confidence is not high, considering their record is abysmal while they continue to attack representative democracy via unconstitutional gerrymandering, a hypocritical lame duck session, baseless voter ID laws, and a hyper partisan Wisconsin Supreme Court. The sooner we follow the science as other nations on the globe have, the sooner we can rebuild from the economic and humanitarian devastation of COVID. Affordable health care is always the number one concern for Wisconsin citizens. Acceptance of the federal Medicaid funds, as polled repeatedly high in the state, and ignored by Republicans, would be a start. The rebuild of Wisconsin’s economy must be oriented to expanding our middle class with affordable higher education and proper support for small business and looking to a green future.
Vos: As I talk to people in Racine County, I hear their concerns about health care, their family’s economic well-being and of course, the pandemic. I’m proud that the legislature responded in a bipartisan way to COVID-19. The state’s Coronavirus Response Bill that I authored allowed Wisconsin to capture federal assistance while giving flexibilities and tools to the healthcare industry and the state to fight the virus. SeniorCare, the prescription drug assistance program, was expanded to include vaccinations and co-payments for coronavirus tests. No one should have to worry about getting health insurance if they have a pre-existing condition. I co-sponsored a bill that the assembly approved to make sure people with pre-existing conditions have access to insurance. While no one knows what the future economy will look like, Wisconsin is in a better place because we set aside money in our rainy day fund and reduced taxes on working families.
What qualifications make you a good candidate?
Jacobsen: Having attended four universities, but well experienced in the blue collar and white collar IT world, has prepared me to view public policy from many perspectives. In addition, my public service experience will aid in pursuing comprehensive legislation that will be effective for all Wisconsin citizens. I am prepared to work "across the aisle,” and in 2021 my fervent hope is we can begin to return to effective government, not just lip service to bi-partisanship.
Vos: It’s an honor to serve my friends and neighbors in Racine County. Since I was first elected, I have made it a top priority to listen to my constituents. I try to call every person from the district back to hear where they stand on the issues, explain my position and help them with their state issues. The past few months have been extremely difficult for people who have lost their jobs during the pandemic. My office and I worked hard advocating on their behalf to the Department of Workforce Development to help them get their unemployment benefits. The agency struggled to even answer the telephone and hundreds of thousands of weekly claims continue to go unfilled. I take pride in the fact that a large number of the cases that we worked on have been resolved. I continue to be committed to do my best for Racine County and its amazing residents.
Anything else you would care to add?
Jacobsen: I am a middle-class father with two successful Wisconsin university children. My wife Jerie and I have been married 39 years and have experienced the challenges and fears all Wisconsin parents do. I have worked alongside forest firefighters, restaurant servers and CEOs, that has prepared me to view all sides. Our state has many challenges on racial disparity, on education, an abysmal incarceration rate, the fight to preserve a clean environment amidst a global pandemic and an overheated planet. We also have an amazing heritage to carry us through. I ask for your vote on Nov. 3.
Vos: I’ve always welcomed a civil dialogue with those who have differing opinions. I’ve heard from constituents who may not agree with me that they appreciate that I hear them out. Unfortunately, we are seeing more incivility in politics these days and because of it, our society is becoming even more polarized. I promise to continue to keep my door open to listen and learn from you regardless of whether we agree or not. One of the central questions in this election is: what role do we want the government to play in our society? I would ask every voter to consider what would happen if democrats were in control of the country and our state. Undoubtedly, there will be big tax increases followed by a growth in new government spending that we cannot afford. We saw a hint of their intentions at the state level with Governor Evers’ first budget proposal. It included more than a billion dollars in tax hikes and a large increase in spending. Thankfully, we eliminated those items and ultimately, a conservative, bipartisan budget was signed into law.
