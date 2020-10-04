Election 2020: Jacobsen challenges incumbent Vos for state Assembly

Vos: I’ve always welcomed a civil dialogue with those who have differing opinions. I’ve heard from constituents who may not agree with me that they appreciate that I hear them out. Unfortunately, we are seeing more incivility in politics these days and because of it, our society is becoming even more polarized. I promise to continue to keep my door open to listen and learn from you regardless of whether we agree or not. One of the central questions in this election is: what role do we want the government to play in our society? I would ask every voter to consider what would happen if democrats were in control of the country and our state. Undoubtedly, there will be big tax increases followed by a growth in new government spending that we cannot afford. We saw a hint of their intentions at the state level with Governor Evers’ first budget proposal. It included more than a billion dollars in tax hikes and a large increase in spending. Thankfully, we eliminated those items and ultimately, a conservative, bipartisan budget was signed into law.