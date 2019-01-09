Try 1 month for 99¢
President Trump addresses nation from Oval Office

President Donald Trump speaks Tuesday from the Oval Office of the White House as he gives a prime-time address about border security.

 CARLOS BARRIA, POOL PHOTO VIA AP

WASHINGTON — Racine-area elected officials in Washington gave President Donald Trump mixed reviews after his first Oval Office address to the nation.

Immigration policy, along with funding for border security and a wall, has led to a partial government shutdown that is nearing three weeks long.

During the address on Tuesday, Trump advocated for increased border security and a wall along the U.S. southern border, and Democrats rebutted Trump’s remarks and called for an end to the shutdown.

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wisconsin, said he is “frustrated with the logjam we find ourselves in.”

“Providing the tools and resources to keep our homeland safe are commonsense solutions that my colleagues from both sides of the aisle can support,” Steil said in a statement. “I am in Congress to work with anyone to get the job done and solve these problems, not to play political games with our border security and government funding. We must secure our border and end the shutdown."

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, praised Trump in a tweet saying he “made a strong case for securing our border and fulfilling our responsibility to protect fellow Americans. Time to end the politics and properly fund border security.”

Democrats' response

However, most Democrats have been critical of Trump’s decision to allow a partial government shutdown over border security.

In December, before the new Congress was sworn in, some thought a deal was made between the House and Senate that allowed over $1.5 billion to go toward a border wall, but it did not have Trump's support.

After the new Congress was sworn in, Democrats officially took over as the majority in the House. That began a new era of divided government during the Trump Administration.

The House voted on H.R.21 which would have provided the necessary funds to reopen the government but no funding for a border wall. It passed the House without amendment.

The bill is now in the Senate but, again, the president does not support the legislation.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, and said he needs to “stop obstructing a vote in the Senate.”

“The House did their job and passed bipartisan legislation to end the Trump shutdown,” Baldwin said in a statement. “Both Democrats and Republicans agree President Trump should end his shutdown and sign bipartisan legislation to open the government.”

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Ricardo Torres covers federal, state and Racine County politics along with the Village of Mount Pleasant. He bleeds Wisconsin sports teams.

Load comments