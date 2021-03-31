Either Jackson or Venturini to replace Heckenlively on Racine Unified School Board

Jackson: We need to ensure that people making decisions about our kids know what it’s like to live in their community, in their neighborhood, in their shoes. Our School Board directors, district employees, and school staff need to reflect the diversity of the population they serve. We can create policies and incentives to recruit men and women of color to teach our kids; and prioritize hiring locally or incentivize teachers, principals, and district leaders to live in the boundaries of the school district.

Venturini: One thing I would like to see change in the Racine Unified School District is the busing requirements. The current requirements are 2 or more miles from the students’ school from their home. I feel this is too far for any small child to manage on their own. Changing the boundaries to a mile may improve attendance.

What in your background or life experiences makes you particularly qualified for a position on the School Board?