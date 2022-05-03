Eighth Annual Racine Lifestyle & Retirement Expo, a free event, is Wednesday

MOUNT PLEASANT — The public is invited to the eighth annual Racine Lifestyle & Retirement Expo, a free event for baby boomers, seniors, caregivers, friends and family members taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.
The event will feature a diverse range of more than 50 exhibitors with the goal of helping the 55 and older demographic manage and enhance all aspects of their lives. Free hearing and balance screenings will also be available. Free reusable tote bags will be given to the first 300 attendees, giveaways will be available from several vendors and Roma Lodge will provide lunch for a cash purchase.
In addition to vendors, attendees will be able to attend several free educational seminars.
Educational Seminar Schedule
9:15-9:50 a.m.
- Stories of a Lifetime LLC
- Legacies & Life Stories
10-10:35 a.m.
- Pruitt Law Offices
- Why Did Uncle Earl Die Without a Will?
10:45-11:20 a.m.
- Heartland Hospice
- Palliative Care in the Home
11:30 a.m.-12:05 p.m.
- Miller-Reesman Funeral Home and Cremation Service
- Common Misconceptions About Death and Funerals
12:15-12:50 p.m.
- S.E. Wisconsin Hearing Center Inc.
- The Difference Between Over the Counter Hearing Aids and Professional Hearing Aids
The 2022 Racine Lifestyle & Retirement Expo is sponsored by the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Racine County, Fountain Hills, S.E. Wisconsin Hearing Center Inc. and The Journal Times.