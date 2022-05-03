Eighth Annual Racine Lifestyle & Retirement Expo, a free event, is Wednesday

MOUNT PLEASANT — The public is invited to the eighth annual Racine Lifestyle & Retirement Expo, a free event for baby boomers, seniors, caregivers, friends and family members taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.

The event will feature a diverse range of more than 50 exhibitors with the goal of helping the 55 and older demographic manage and enhance all aspects of their lives. Free hearing and balance screenings will also be available. Free reusable tote bags will be given to the first 300 attendees, giveaways will be available from several vendors and Roma Lodge will provide lunch for a cash purchase.