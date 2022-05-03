 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eighth Annual Racine Lifestyle & Retirement Expo, a free event, is Wednesday

MOUNT PLEASANT — The public is invited to the eighth annual Racine Lifestyle & Retirement Expo, a free event for baby boomers, seniors, caregivers, friends and family members taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.

The event will feature a diverse range of more than 50 exhibitors with the goal of helping the 55 and older demographic manage and enhance all aspects of their lives. Free hearing and balance screenings will also be available. Free reusable tote bags will be given to the first 300 attendees, giveaways will be available from several vendors and Roma Lodge will provide lunch for a cash purchase.

In addition to vendors, attendees will be able to attend several free educational seminars.

Educational Seminar Schedule

9:15-9:50 a.m.

  • Stories of a Lifetime LLC
  • Legacies & Life Stories

10-10:35 a.m.

  • Pruitt Law Offices
  • Why Did Uncle Earl Die Without a Will?

10:45-11:20 a.m.

  • Heartland Hospice
  • Palliative Care in the Home

11:30 a.m.-12:05 p.m.

  • Miller-Reesman Funeral Home and Cremation Service
  • Common Misconceptions About Death and Funerals

12:15-12:50 p.m.

  • S.E. Wisconsin Hearing Center Inc.
  • The Difference Between Over the Counter Hearing Aids and Professional Hearing Aids

The 2022 Racine Lifestyle & Retirement Expo is sponsored by the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Racine County, Fountain Hills, S.E. Wisconsin Hearing Center Inc. and The Journal Times.

