RAYMOND — A Caledonia boy with a charitable spirit has once again seen the fruits of his labor pay off, as he collected and delivered more than 1,000 toys on Monday as part of a toy drive he organized.
Cody Struble, 8, and his family met with Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling on Monday morning to pick up donations to the boy’s third annual toy drive. The toys were picked up from Zarate’s Auto Sales, 355 27th St., Raymond, and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office in Downtown Racine.
Cody, a third-grader at Raymond Elementary School, and Schmaling delivered the toys to area hospitals, including Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa, The Ronald McDonald House and Froedtert South’s Kenosha Memorial Hospital campus, as well as other locations.
This year, 1,180 toys were collected as part of the the toy drive. Cody’s drive collected 1,176 toys last year, and 580 toys the first year. Route 20, the restaurant and concert venue located in Yorkville, and Kenworth Trucking were the drive’s two biggest contributors this year, donating $1,000 worth of toys each.
“Merry Christmas, and thank you for all the toys this year,” Cody shared with his contributors.
Toy drive origins
Early in his life, Cody spent time in the hospital due to sagittal craniosynostosis, a premature fusion of the sagittal suture that restricts the growth of the skull. He required three surgeries for the condition.
Cody had thought that hospitals were closed on Christmas, but when his mother told him they weren’t, Cody wanted to do his part to ensure that all children in the hospital could enjoy Christmas.
“It was an honor and privilege to partner with my friend Cody again this year,” Schmaling said. “His giving heart reminds us all that Christmas is a time of giving and to be grateful for the blessings we already have.”
“It was an honor and privilege to partner with my friend Cody again this year. His giving heart reminds us all that Christmas is a time of giving and to be grateful for the blessings we already have.” Sheriff Christopher Schmaling
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.