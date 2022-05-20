Eight suits for eight boys with disabilities provided free of charge for prom in Racine Saturday

RACINE — Desmond Boyd has a blue tie. It's his favorite color, and he's ready to wear it along with a Men's Wearhouse suit at Horlick High School's prom Saturday night.

“I am going to be happy to wear a suit," said Boyd, a Horlick senior of few words.

Prom is a time of joy and excitement for most high schoolers; a time when teenagers can often wear tuxes and gowns for the first time in their lives; to show off their style.

But sometimes, underprivileged students can be left out of the fun.

However, one area business took it upon itself to make sure eight boys with disabilities are dressed to the nines, to suit the night of their life.

Tom Baker, the manager of Men’s Wearhouse in Racine, 2520 S. Green Bay Road, has offered free suit rentals to eight boys with disabilities from Horlick and Park high schools in the area so they can attend prom Saturday at Horlick.

2022 isn't the first time this has happened.

“Tailored Brands (parent company of Men's Wearhouse) has an unwavering commitment to making a difference in our local communities, whether it be through financial or merchandise donations. We’re proud that through our designated outreach programs, we’re able to nurture lasting relationships with communities where all our brands are located — like our Men’s Wearhouse store’s support of the Racine school district, which dates back to the store’s first tux rental donation in 2017,” wrote Alexis Giua, a representative for Tailored Brands, in an email. "This donation was made through our standing prom program, which empowers our Men’s Wearhouse stores to donate two tuxedo rentals to deserving students — at the school’s discretion — at each local school each year.

“One of our core values is to nurture our community and cultivate relationships with individuals and organizations within them, but this year, it feels particularly special to be able to support these students who for the past two years were unable to celebrate prom in the traditional sense as a result of the pandemic."

Boyd picked out his suit with the help of Baker and his teacher, Ray Cushman. Boyd, who is a fan of dancing, said that his favorite part of dances is being out on the dance floor with groups of people.

The eight Racine Unified students were taken to Men’s Wearhouse where their respective teachers, Cushman for Horlick and Jamie Shufelt for Park, walked them through the process of selecting suits with Baker.

Cushman said that Baker and his staff were very accommodating, making sure the boys understood the step-by-step process of how to put on and wear the suits.

The boys got to pick out several aspects of the suits from the colors to the style of ties to their shoes. Each boy will have a black suit with their favorite color for their tie.

Of Baker, Cushman said, "he's a very personable guy and really looks forward to help people look their best."

Cushman is the teacher for the Functional Adaptive Special Class at Horlick. The program focuses on assisting children with disabilities with different vocational, societal and independent living skills to better aid them once they leave high school.

“Our programs are really community-based. Our kids would much rather go and remember Tom’s name and go to Men’s Wearhouse and be like ‘Oh, I've been here before and this guy helped me out’ rather than who is on the dollar bill,” Cushman said. "Understanding their surroundings and being in their community more is more functional for them. It's better for their families because they can go to the grocery store and not have that pressure of ‘Are they gonna run off on me?’ because they've been there before. It builds that community factor of how everybody is here to help each other in some shape way and form. It keeps us feeling like what we are doing is good for the community as a whole.”

Cushman said the FASC program takes children with disabilities to different job sites around Racine, such as the Dr. Mather Luther King Jr. Community Center, Pick 'n Save and Emaus Lutheran Church.

Shufelt elaborated more on how the school takes the children on more experiences they may normally never get regularly, such as going fishing and attending Milwaukee Admirals games. Shufelt said that while academics are important, at the stage in life the children are when they enter the program job and life experiences take more importance in the kids' lives.

