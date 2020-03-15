Eight RUSD schools will offer free grab-and-go lunches for children during shutdown

Free grab-and-go meals will be provided to families in the greater Racine area four days a week at eight Racine Unified schools during the temporary COVID-19 shutdown. Two meals for any child under the age of 18 will be available per day.

Mental health clinics at six locations will remain open while schools are out of session too.

"We recognize the impact school closures have on our school community and are working to make services available to our students and families as soon as possible," Racine Unified School District said in a news release.

School will not be in session Monday, but the buildings are expected to be open so that parents and students can retrieve belongings and medications. All Wisconsin schools may reopen Monday, April 6 at the earliest.

Meal service

The meals will be provided from 9-10 a.m. every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday while schools are closed. Families can drive or walk to the schools to pick up the meals, but the child (or children) the meals are for must be present in order to receive the meals.

Each child will receive a breakfast and bag lunch.

The program will be offered at the following locations, starting Monday: