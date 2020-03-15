Eight RUSD schools will offer free grab-and-go lunches for children during shutdown

Free grab-and-go meals will be provided to families in the greater Racine area four days a week at eight Racine Unified schools during the temporary COVID-19 shutdown. Two meals for any child under the age of 18 will be available per day.
Mental health clinics at six locations will remain open while schools are out of session too.
"We recognize the impact school closures have on our school community and are working to make services available to our students and families as soon as possible," Racine Unified School District said in a news release.
School will not be in session Monday, but the buildings are expected to be open so that parents and students can retrieve belongings and medications. All Wisconsin schools may reopen Monday, April 6 at the earliest.
Meal service
The meals will be provided from 9-10 a.m. every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday while schools are closed. Families can drive or walk to the schools to pick up the meals, but the child (or children) the meals are for must be present in order to receive the meals.
Each child will receive a breakfast and bag lunch.
The program will be offered at the following locations, starting Monday:
- Fratt Elementary School, 3501 Kinzie Ave.
- Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School, 3535 LaSalle St.
- Julian Thomas Elementary School, 930 Martin Luther King Dr.
- Knapp Elementary School, 2701 17th Street.
- S.C. Johnson Elementary School, 2420 Kentucky Street
- Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout Street
- West Ridge Elementary School, 1347 S. Emmertsen Rd.
- Schulte Elementary School, 8515 Westminster Drive
Academic enrichment packets will be distributed at the meal distribution sites. The packets will also be available online at RUSD.org.
Mental health
Mental health clinics at the following locations will remain open, but RUSD has asked parents to contact their therapist to schedule appointments:
- Knapp Elementary School, 2701 17th Street.
- Fratt Elementary School, 3501 Kinzie Ave.
- Julian Thomas Elementary School, 930 Martin Luther King Dr.
- S.C. Johnson Elementary School, 2420 Kentucky Street
- Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout Street
- Community Pathways clinic at RUSD Community Pathways campus, 2333 Northwestern Ave.