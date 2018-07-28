MOUNT PLEASANT — With big projects like Foxconn underway as well as other developments, members of some homeowner and condominium associations are working to have more of a say in village decisions.
Several of the homeowner and condo owner groups have been meeting to discuss forming an alliance.
Denny Shields, one of the organizers, said they have had two meetings which about 19 of the village’s approximately 56 associations attended.
Shields, who lives in the Campbell Woods neighborhood and whose association is fighting the village over a proposed senior living facility, wants to get all of the associations into an alliance whose members can easily be polled about village issues, with the intent of forwarding poll results to the Mount Pleasant Village Board.
“We need a little more control about what is going on,” Shields said. “We have about 20 HOAs and COAs interested and attending meetings, but we need more involvement to really have an impact on the village and county.”
The next alliance meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.