CALEDONIA — After an hour of debate, the Village Board on Monday night approved a new pay structure for public employees. The resolution is part of an ongoing effort to make the village’s salaries competitive with those in nearby municipalities.
“We’ve only done half the job,” Village President Jim Dobbs said of passing the resolution. “I don’t want to lose people, but it’s going to happen … unless we pay them comparable (wages).”
Only one employee, Parks Supervisor Randall Solberg, will be getting a raise outright under the new pay schedules, but the rest of the village’s employees will have a higher wage floor and ceiling for their earning potential.
Caledonia Human Resource Director Toni Muise, who was largely responsible for the legwork in putting together the new pay structure, said that the proposal was constructed by comparing Caledonia’s wages with those in other municipalities, namely the City of Racine, New Berlin and Mount Pleasant.
The new pay schedules are still mostly below those in Mount Pleasant, which Caledonia trustees realize, but board members said they believe the small increase is a step in the right direction.
Effects of below-average wages
Village Administrator Tom Christensen said that the number of people who have been applying for Caledonia’s job openings has dipped in recent years, which he partially blames on low salaries. For this same reason, he — along with several Village Board members — fear that current employees may leave the village to work elsewhere.
“When you look at your peers and realize you can make more (money elsewhere), you won’t feel so good about working for the village,” Christensen said.
One village employee who attended Monday’s meeting admitted that they had considered applying for a position at another municipality because the pay was better there.
“This (new pay schedule) did not come up because anybody wanted to leave,” Dobbs said. “This was proposed as a proactive approach.”
The numbers
The previous pay structure was built so that the maximum salaries employees could earn would be adjusted based on inflation, with raises being doled out based on a merit-based system. Now, both the maximum and minimum salaries can change as the rate of inflation shifts.
The minimum salary authorized under the new plan is $30,742.40 per year, although no positions are currently listed at pay-grade. The next lowest possible salary is that for administrative receptionist, where the minimum pay would be $32,279.52 per year with a maximum of $41,963.38. The highest any employee can make under the new schedules are the fire and police chiefs, with minimum salaries of $85,647.18 and maximums of $111,341.33 per year. The salary for the new Police Chief Daniel Reilly is set at $107,500.
Earlier this year, other pay schedules had been proposed but were rejected, Christensen said, largely because they would’ve been too costly.
Dobbs, who has vocally been critical of low pay for Caledonia’s employees, said that he wants to allocate more funding for salaries in the 2019 budget so that the village has the ability to give raises to deserving workers without going over budget.
“Some of these (salaries) may be appropriate … but some people may be inherently low,” Dobbs said.
‘More with less’
Christensen said that there are about 116 people who work for Caledonia, but about 30 of them are part of the Central Racine County Health Department and the village doesn’t have control over their pay rates. He said that Mount Pleasant has a similar population to Caledonia (26,197 in Mount Pleasant compared to 24,701 in Caledonia, according to the 2010 census), but has about 30 extra public employees.
“Foxconn notwithstanding … our people do more with less,” Christensen said.
“Everyone is stretched to the limit as-is,” Trustee Dave Prott added.
Trustee Jay Benkowski offered the idea of instead of raising wages, hiring more employees and offering better benefits packages to make the village more attractive to job seekers. He believes this could have the same effect as the new pay schedule, without costing the village more money.
Christensen isn’t totally opposed to this idea — “We’re barely keeping up,” he said. “One of the criticisms I constantly get is how long it takes to get things done.”
A majority of the Village Board agreed that hiring more staff or changing benefits would be an issue for another day. The resolution ended up passing by a 6-1 vote Monday, with Benkowski being the only trustee in opposition.
