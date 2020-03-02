Effort to lower property taxes for disabled military vets won't be passed this legislative session

MADISON — A bipartisan bill which didn’t make it to a vote in the 2019-20 legislative session would have made allowed more military veterans considered disabled to get property tax breaks in Wisconsin.

Under current Wisconsin law, veterans who were honorably discharged from service and have a “disability rating of 100%” as determined by the Department of Veterans Affairs, can write off 100% of their property taxes so long as their disability is considered “service-connected.”

What this bill would do if it becomes law is lower the threshold for veterans who are disabled to receive tax credits, lowering the bar from a disability rating of 100% down to 70%.

The Department of Veterans Affairs assigns vets disability ratings based on the severity of their disability, with a percentage rating “representing how much your disability decreases your overall health and ability to function.” That rating is created by reviewing doctor’s reports, medical test results and VA claim exams.

The higher the percentage, the more benefits available to that specific vet.