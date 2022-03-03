Effort to find compromise on Town of Waterford appointment might have broken state law

TOWN OF WATERFORD — Legal experts say a town attorney might have created a violation of Wisconsin's open meetings law by polling Waterford Town Board members privately about filling a vacant seat on the board.

Two weeks before the matter was decided publicly on Feb. 14, attorney Michael Dubis emailed Town Board members and asked if they would support holding a special election rather than making an appointment to fill the vacancy.

"I need to know if you approve," Dubis wrote. "If you do, just send me a reply by email: 'Sounds good to me.'"

Wisconsin's open meetings law requires local elected officials to discuss public business in public meetings where taxpayers and the rest of the public can watch and listen. It prohibits private communication intended to reach decisions out of the public view, including through emails.

Dubis defended the private exchange with Town Board members, which allowed him at the Feb. 14 to declare a "deadlock" before any votes were cast on filling the board vacancy.

"We didn't do anything wrong here," he said later in a telephone interview.

But experts on the open meetings law say the private email exchange, in which Dubis received responses from three of the four remaining board members, could have constituted a "walking quorum" violation of the law.

The term “quorum” refers to the minimum number of people on any government body necessary to hold a meeting. A walking quorum occurs when enough elected officials participate in a series of private meetings or exchanges — including through an intermediary — with the intent of deciding public business in private.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice defines a walking quorum as “a series of gatherings among separate groups of members of a governmental body, each less than quorum size, who agree, tacitly or explicitly, to act uniformly in sufficient number to reach a quorum.”

Experts say the Waterford Town Board deliberations conducted through the attorney's private email exchange was, at best, a risky move that put board members in jeopardy of violating the law.

Kathleen Culver, an associate professor of journalism and mass communication at the University of Wisconsin, said the town attorney's email solicitation appears to have set up a walking quorum of the five-member Town Board.

"It does sound that way," she said.

The open meetings law is designed to assure public access to government decision-making, Culver said, and it violates the spirit of the law, if not worse, for elected officials to try reaching an agreement where nobody from the public can watch and listen.

"Government should not be looking for ways to circumvent public access," she said.

Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, agreed that the private discussion through the town attorney's email was "probably not a good idea."

"The town board members should remember that they are supposed to deliberate in public, not via email," Lueders said.

Tom Kamenick, president of the Wisconsin Transparency Project, a law firm dedicated to open government, said emails about how to vote on future government business are a "likely" walking quorum violation.

"Deliberation and decision-making must be done in a public meeting," Kamenick said.

Repeat

A similar situation occurred last year with the Burlington Area School Board after state officials released a scathing report on racism in Burlington schools. The report came out on a Friday, and the school board president the following Monday delivered a response from the board — even though no board meeting had occurred over the weekend. School district records later revealed a number of emails and private conversations among board members and school district administrators.

In the Town of Waterford, board members were trying to fill a vacancy that had occurred when one supervisor, Nick Draskovich, resigned his seat in December. Some of the remaining board members wanted to appoint a replacement, but others wanted to wait until an election could be held.

Specifics

Town taxpayers pay about $35,000 a year for legal services, which includes both Dubis and an attorney handling municipal court.

Dubis sought to orchestrate a compromise with a Jan. 31 email to board members, proposing that they agree to a special election in November to fill the vacancy.

"To all town supervisors and the town clerk," he began. "I believe I have an idea that hopefully will satisfy all of you."

While nothing in the open meetings law prohibits an attorney from communicating privately with elected officials, experts say Dubis risked setting up a "walking quorum" by asking board members to respond privately with how they would vote on his proposal.

Coincidentally, supervisors quizzing applicants for the appointment at a previous public meeting in mid-January asked each candidate if they understood the term walking quorum.

Enacted in 1975, the open meetings law states: “All meetings of all state and local governmental bodies shall be publicly held in places reasonably accessible to members of the public and shall be open to all citizens at all times unless otherwise expressly provided by law.”

The penalty for violating the law is a civil fine of up to $300.

In his email, Dubis cautioned town board members not to discuss the board vacancy among themselves — which also could violate the law — but then he directed them to "send me a reply by email." Supervisor Teri Nicolai responded by email, and Supervisors Dale Gauerke and Tim Szeklinski responded by telephone. Town Chairman Tom Hincz was the only one who did not reply.

The vote

When the board convened in public Feb. 14 to discuss the matter, Dubis declared a deadlock before any vote was cast. In referring to his private polling of board members by email, he announced how Nicolai, Gauerke and Szeklinski had each "voted" in his private poll on the question of holding a special election.

"I'm telling you what I heard for the votes already," he told the board.

The exchange raised eyebrows among some onlookers.

Robert Ulander, one of the applicants for the board vacancy who now is running for town board in this spring's regular election, posted on his blog that he believed an improper walking quorum had occurred.

Ulander said in an interview that it "blew my mind" to see how the matter was handled.

"I think it comes very close to the line — if it doesn't cross over," he said.

The board ended up appointing Douglas Schwartz, with supervisors tied 2-2 and Town Clerk Tina Mayer casting a vote to break the tie in favor of the appointment.

Gauerke, the only board member available for comment, said he would not second-guess the process. Not only was the private exchange initiated by the town attorney, Gauerke said, but Dubis did not attempt to steer the vote in any direction.

"I don't know that that really — in my mind anyway — would be a violation," he said.

