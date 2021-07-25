Educators work to understand — and explain — the debate about 'critical race theory'

"I haven't seen a debate here at all," she said. "I think, to our district's credit — and I'm still trying to help them figure out how to do this best — but they are shifting to providing more like equity professional learning for teachers."

Officials at Racine Unified School District and Kenosha Unified School District could not be reached for comment.

Kenosha schools are made up of 14.2% African-American students, 28.9% Latino and 48.7% white students.

Burlington, meanwhile, has a mainly white student student body, with 80.2% being white. Latino students make up 13.6% of the population, and just 1.4% of students are African-American.

Hagopian and Kitts-Lewinski both said students of all races and ethnicities should be able to see themselves in the curriculum. For Hagopian and the Zinn Education Project, that means allowing teachers the freedom to teach that way. He does not regard critical race theory as divisive.

"Racism is one of the most tried and true methods of divide and conquer," Hagopian said. "Understanding racism isn't divisive. Learning about movement, and people of every race and ethnicity that have come together to challenge racism isn't divisive; it's quite the opposite. It's the kind of teaching that promotes unity for a more equitable world."

