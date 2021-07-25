Educators work to understand — and explain — the debate about 'critical race theory'

RACINE — Burlington Area School District parents spent a majority of their public comments at a recent school board meeting condemning critical race theory.
One parent, Misty Gilbert, joined others in urging school board members to keep critical race theory — an approach to teaching kids the history of racism — out of the classrooms in Burlington.
"Critical race theory, equity initiatives, transformative social emotional learning, diversity and inclusion, culturally responsive teaching, implicit bias, anti-racism, and yes, dismantling racism — no matter what you call it, or what buzzwords you want to use for the day — what you’re set to do to all the children of the district isn’t right,” Gilbert said.
Critical race theory, however, is not found in any elementary school or high school classrooms.
It is rooted in a body of scholarship that seeks to understand how laws and race intersect in the United States. The theory itself can be found in the halls of law schools.
So, when parents spend the public comment section of a school board meeting speaking out against it, Burlington School Board President Peter Turke said, it is hard to address concerns.
"That's where it's a little challenging to address people's concerns," Turke said. "We want to make that clear: It's not part of our curriculum."
Other school districts similarly are attempting to understand the debate about how to teach the history of racism.
Racine Education Association President Angelina Cruz and Kenosha Education Association President Tanya Kitts-Lewinski both echoed sentiments that those debating critical race theory may not fully understand what it means — or that some in education regard the issue as a "ruse" or a "distraction."
Cruz, who holds a master's degree in cultural foundations of education with an emphasis on race and race relations, said she is uncertain how a debate on the subject is even possible.
"I don't know how to have a debate about critical race theory with people that don't actually know what critical race theory is," Cruz said. "I think what people don't want to have discussions about is race and racism."
Pledging to 'teach the truth'
Amid the emerging and contentious topic, one group is asking teachers in the Racine area to sign a pledge to include lessons on the origins of racism in what the group calls an "accurate" history curriculum.
The Zinn Education Project, a Washington, D.C.-based group focused on social justice in teaching, is offering a petition for teachers to sign, pledging that they will resist what the group calls Republican-led efforts to distort history lessons in the classroom.
The group calls its petition drive "an act of resistance to the GOP bills in at least 27 states that would require teachers to lie to students about the role of racism, sexism, heterosexism, and oppression throughout U.S. history."
The website indicates that the petition has been signed by several teachers living in Racine, Burlington and Kenosha, although that information could not be independently verified.
Jesse Hagopian, a team member from the Zinn Education Project, said the organization is aimed at teaching what some might call critical race theory, but what she described as a "people's" history.
"Zinn Education Project is dedicated to introducing students to a more accurate and complex history of our country," Hagopian said, "and engaging them in conversations about the contributions of ordinary people to our country that are often excluded from textbooks that rely on simply the great man narrative, that history is created by simply amazing individuals rather than social movements, and collective struggle."
He continued: "We really support teaching a people's history that looks at the many contributions from many marginalized groups in this country, including African-American people, indigenous people, people of color, women and working class people of all racial and ethnic backgrounds."
Local legislation and resolutions
Some political leaders in Wisconsin are taking steps to keep children away from such an approach on history education.
State Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, and state Sen. André Jacque, R-De Pere, have co-authored and introduced a bill that suggests that critical race theory is based on stereotypes.
Their bill "prohibits race or sex stereotyping in 1) instruction provided to pupils in school districts and independent charter schools; and 2) training provided to employees of school boards and independent charter schools."
Closer to home, Burlington School Board member Taylor Wishau has drafted a resolution aimed at prohibiting critical race theory in Burlington classrooms, arguing that such teachings are divisive and would "dilute the quality of American history without question."
So far, nothing has been adopted in the Burlington school district, where a teacher last year came under heavy criticism for teaching students about the Black Lives Matter social justice movement.
BASD has also faced a racial reckoning, as one parent's complaint led to a state investigation that found the school district had allowed a "racially hostile environment" to exist. The state ordered the district to implement a corrective action plan to address its racism issues, which the district is taking steps to accomplish.
If a state law or school district policy established any sort of mandate on critical race theory, Turke and district spokeswoman Julie Thomas both said school employees would be expected to comply.
While her district this year has been focused primarily on the separate issue of COVID-19 pandemic face mask protections, Kitts-Lewinski said she believes the critical race theory debate will reach Kenosha eventually, too.
But Kitts-Lewinski expressed doubt that any mandate will come down from state government.
"We're not going to have a law in this state," she said. "We have a governor who would not sign a law like that."
Districts and demographics
Cruz said there has not been any significant debate on the subject in Racine schools, either, which she attributed partly to the demographics of the school district.
Racine Unified School District, according to the state, has a student population mainly consisting of African-American and Latino students, which make up 25.3% and 28.4% of the student body respectively. White students are in the minority, accounting for just 38.9%.
The racial and ethnic diversity, according to Cruz, might explain the lack of debate about how to teach the history of racism.
"I haven't seen a debate here at all," she said. "I think, to our district's credit — and I'm still trying to help them figure out how to do this best — but they are shifting to providing more like equity professional learning for teachers."
Officials at Racine Unified School District and Kenosha Unified School District could not be reached for comment.
Kenosha schools are made up of 14.2% African-American students, 28.9% Latino and 48.7% white students.
Burlington, meanwhile, has a mainly white student student body, with 80.2% being white. Latino students make up 13.6% of the population, and just 1.4% of students are African-American.
Hagopian and Kitts-Lewinski both said students of all races and ethnicities should be able to see themselves in the curriculum. For Hagopian and the Zinn Education Project, that means allowing teachers the freedom to teach that way. He does not regard critical race theory as divisive.
"Racism is one of the most tried and true methods of divide and conquer," Hagopian said. "Understanding racism isn't divisive. Learning about movement, and people of every race and ethnicity that have come together to challenge racism isn't divisive; it's quite the opposite. It's the kind of teaching that promotes unity for a more equitable world."