RACINE — Educators Credit Union will be living up to its name — literally. A new ECU branch opened Monday at Park High School.
It is the first business partnership between Educators and the Academies of Racine, a new Racine Unified School District program.
The branch will be staffed by 15 to 20 students from the high school over the span of the school year. Any student older than 13 will be able to open an account without their parents’ help at the new branch.
“A lot of times when you’re dealing with a high school, they hope and they pray that they’re producing a product that the end user, society, wants,” said Victor Frasher, ECU director of community engagement. “(Student workers) are going to be financial literacy experts by the time they’re done here.
“It’s a great example of when partners come together.”
Park is now one of four high schools in southeastern Wisconsin with an ECU branch. Frasher estimated that more than 1,000 students sign up for an account during the school year at one of their high school branches, the three others being Case, Kenosha Bradford and Milwaukee Mitchell Integrated Arts.
Allyson Betker, a Park business and marketing teacher, will be supervising the students, many of whom are in a youth apprenticeship program. Betker helped bring this idea to fruition over the past year.
“Kids listen to kids more than they listen to adults,” she said. “If I have a student who says, ‘Hey, you have all this money, maybe you should open this account,’ I think they might listen to the kid before they take the adults’ advice.”
Academies of Racine
Although Case also has an ECU branch, this is the first business partnership between Educators and The Academies of Racine, a program that was launched in 2016 which includes Case, Horlick and Park high schools. The Academies focuses on teaching students skills within a specific pathway such as culinary arts, engineering, marketing or construction, among many others.
The Park branch will be open during lunch hours inside of the school store. Two student workers will be present to help students with anything from opening up new accounts to transferring and withdrawing money, or signing up for a debit card. The branch will only be open during the school year, although Educators will have an ATM inside the school for students and staff to use at all times.
Nobal Days, a 17-year-old Park student, will work at the new branch.
“This is a perfect opportunity to have this branch right in the school for me to have experience working with other people’s money,” said Days, who is interested in studying business in college. “It’s something you have to take serious. It’s a professional experience, so it’s cool that I get to do this at a young age.”
Last April, all RUSD high school juniors took part in Educators Credit Union’s Reality Check Day, a two-day event designed to help students understand the importance of budgeting and saving. ECU, which is a nonprofit, member-owned financial cooperative, has also offered a $2,000 scholarship for high school students across the region.
