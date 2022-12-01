Educators Credit Union members earn $5.1 million with Member Loyalty payout

RACINE — Educators Credit Union members earned a record-breaking $5.1 million with the 2022 Member Loyalty payout.

Member Loyalty is Educators Credit Union’s way of showing appreciation to members for their loyalty and commitment to the credit union. Throughout 2022, members built their reward each month based on the products and services they used. The more products and services used, the bigger the reward.

In December 2020, ECU announced that it had deposited more than $4.27 million into program participants' accounts that year.

Educators Credit Union is a nonprofit financial institution founded in Racine that serves more than 220,000 members. Since 1937, Educators has been dedicated to helping people make informed financial decisions through educating and advising.

“We are honored that our members would choose Educators to be their credit union, and Member Loyalty is our way of saying thank you,” stated Linda Hoover, CEO and president of Educators Credit Union. “Everything we do is with the financial success of our members in mind, and we are excited to give back to members in this way.”

Members were also able to track their reward amount, discover how their reward was developed, and learn how to earn an even bigger reward before the annual payout on Dec. 1 using the Member Loyalty tool in online and mobile banking.

Because Educators Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative, this is just another way profits are returned to members. Over the past five years, Educators Credit Union has paid out more than $20.6 million with Member Loyalty. Visit ecu.com/member-loyalty to learn more.

ECU is open to anyone who lives and/or works in southeastern Wisconsin.