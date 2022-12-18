Educators Credit Union donates $28,320 to staff Aquatic Center lifeguards

RACINE — Educators Credit Union made a donation of $28,320 to Racine County.

The money is going to staff lifeguards at the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park, 2800 Ohio St.

The donation was specially recognized at the Racine County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

“That means that we have money set aside at the beautiful facility on Ohio Street, for our lifeguards to watch our youth,” District 12 Supervisor Don Trottier said. “So, great. Thank you very much, Educators Credit Union.”

Educators Credit Union Chief Executive Officer and President Linda Hoover noted the community is important to Educators Credit Union.

People helping people is the culture of the credit union and it drives the organization to give back to the Racine community to make a difference for others, she said.

“The Community Aquatic Center is important to the Racine community, and residents depend on the pool for swimming, activities and fun for the whole family,” Hoover stated. “The donation helped provide competitive wages to the Community Aquatic Center’s lifeguards. This allowed the pool to be open and available for the community to enjoy.”

