Youth volunteers present virtual story time

RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine’s Youth Volunteer Corps Advisory Board (YVCAB) is presenting Book Worms Story Time, a story time for young children virtually via Zoom.

Advisory Board high school students will read popular children’s stories from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning March 29.

Pre-kindergarten to fourth-grade students will be accepted on a first-come basis; up to 100 students per story time. Parents will need to sign up for each story time.

The Zoom link is https://zoom.us/j/2628869612.

High school student volunteers can sign up to read a story and claim volunteer hours for clubs, sports, or to put on resume and college applications.

For a copy of the Book Worms calendar or to volunteer, contact Sarah Webb, YVC program manager/team leader at 262-886-9612 or via email at teamleader@volunteerracine.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0