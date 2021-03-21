 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Youth volunteers present virtual story time
0 comments

Youth volunteers present virtual story time

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine’s Youth Volunteer Corps Advisory Board (YVCAB) is presenting Book Worms Story Time, a story time for young children virtually via Zoom.

Advisory Board high school students will read popular children’s stories from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning March 29.

Pre-kindergarten to fourth-grade students will be accepted on a first-come basis; up to 100 students per story time. Parents will need to sign up for each story time.

The Zoom link is https://zoom.us/j/2628869612.

High school student volunteers can sign up to read a story and claim volunteer hours for clubs, sports, or to put on resume and college applications.

For a copy of the Book Worms calendar or to volunteer, contact Sarah Webb, YVC program manager/team leader at 262-886-9612 or via email at teamleader@volunteerracine.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit readies mass COVID-19 vaccination site

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A+

Two Racine schools honored

RACINE — School counselors at Gifford School and Gilmore Fine Arts in Racine County are making big differences in the lives of their students …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News