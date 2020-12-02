Youth in Governance Program impacts career development

In a Journal Times story on Disheka Moore, a first-generation college student from Racine who has gone on to intern at Microsoft and is on track to graduate from Spelman College, she credited Youth in Governance as one of the programs that contributed to her success.

The impact of the Youth in Governance program is powerful. Korb continues, “I am currently living and working in Washington, D.C., and attending graduate school for my master’s in public policy, and I cannot imagine doing anything but public service in my future! YIG taught me the basics of local government and allowed me to look behind the scenes of how it worked. Now as I enter a full career in the politics and government arena, I am so thankful for my time in YIG and all it taught me. It will impact you and change you for the better, in so many unexpected ways, and you will feel such a sense of fulfilment as you end your time on your committee and in the program.”