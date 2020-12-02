Youth in Governance Program impacts career development

“At the time, I had no clue how impactful YIG (Youth in Governance) would be on my future career,” shared Abby Korb, who served as a Racine County Youth in Governance (YIG) representative in 2015-2016. I always said that I did not want to go into government or any form of public service, but rather took part in YIG as a learning experience. However, when I got to college, my whole outlook changed. I ended up earning my BA in politics and government and held various other political and governmental internships and jobs, including an internship in the U.S. Senate.”
Oftentimes, youth decide to apply to the Youth in Governance program to learn more about how local government operates. However, by the end of their assignment, Youth in Governance representatives report that the skills they acquired during their term on their assigned Racine County Board Committee are applicable to future leadership positions. Additionally, past participants in the Youth in Governance program report that they are more likely to be involved in a government-related career in the future or pursue a public office.
Empowering teens
The Racine County Youth in Governance program, which was implemented in 2013, is a collaboration between the Racine County Board and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Extension. The purpose of the program is to empower Racine County teens through direct participation in local government.
Youth accepted into the Youth in Governance program serve on one of five Racine County Board Committees: Economic Development and Land Use Planning; Finance and Human Resources; Government Services; Health and Human Development; or Public Works, Parks, and Facilities. While serving on these committees, Youth in Governance representatives not only learn how local government operates, they also contribute their voices and perspectives to myriad issues facing the community.
Program evaluation results indicate that youth are more likely to consider a career related to government or public service after participating in Youth in Governance. One former Youth in Governance representative wrote, “I’m looking forward to a leadership role in government or business; the YIG program taught me what to anticipate and how to act appropriately in a business environment.” Another shared, “I believe that YIG will aid me in my pursuit of other government-related positions. It also will make me feel more comfortable in taking on other leadership positions because I feel successful in this one.” Youth representatives’ desire to obtain a profession related to government has grown over the seven years that the program has been implemented, evaluation results show.
Inspiration
Because of their participation in the program, some participants are inspired to get involved in government organizations at the college level. “I feel more aware of how local government works and this will help me in college student government,” one participant reported. “I am more confident in my abilities to speak about my ideas so it will help me in future leadership roles.”
In a Journal Times story on Disheka Moore, a first-generation college student from Racine who has gone on to intern at Microsoft and is on track to graduate from Spelman College, she credited Youth in Governance as one of the programs that contributed to her success.
“These programs added to what I am today, I can’t forget that,” Moore told the newspaper.
The impact of the Youth in Governance program is powerful. Korb continues, “I am currently living and working in Washington, D.C., and attending graduate school for my master’s in public policy, and I cannot imagine doing anything but public service in my future! YIG taught me the basics of local government and allowed me to look behind the scenes of how it worked. Now as I enter a full career in the politics and government arena, I am so thankful for my time in YIG and all it taught me. It will impact you and change you for the better, in so many unexpected ways, and you will feel such a sense of fulfilment as you end your time on your committee and in the program.”
Nominate a student
Do you know of a youth who is interested in government? Consider nominating him or her for the Youth in Governance program. Nominations are accepted online through 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18 at https://racine.extension.wisc.edu/4-h-youth-development/youth-in-governance. Ten Racine County youth will be chosen to serve a one-year term beginning in April.
Pamela Larson is a youth development educator for University of Wisconsin-Madison, Extension Racine County.
