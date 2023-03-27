SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin Parkside Professional and Continuing Education Department, in partnership with the College of Natural Health Sciences, will host the Environmental Explorers spring break camp for young teens Tuesday through Thursday, April 11-13. The theme is “All About Water.”

This course for youth ages 11-14 will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Activities will include learning about water chemistry, freshwater fish and glaciers. With a mix of in and out of laboratory experiences, this camp encourages middle schoolers with a passion for the outdoors to investigate their surroundings. Activities are based on geology, ecology, microscope use, dissection and soil studies.

In addition to preparing students for college by connecting them with UW-Parkside faculty, this course will also help students to enhance their writing skills and expose them to new science topics through specialized workshops. There will also be a campus tour for those interested in attending college.

Registration is open now through April 7 and 16 spots are available. The cost is $199. Go to bit.ly/3FYgkMy.