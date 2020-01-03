Yorkville students to participate in Mad Hot Tap competition

YORKVILLE — In an effort to promote social emotional learning and provide instruction in the fine arts to all students, Yorkville School has combined efforts with Danceworks to allow all fourth grade students to participate in Mad Hot Tap.

The program seeks to build students’ self-confidence, improve students’ sense of respect for themselves and one another and improve students’ attitude toward exercise and physical activity, as well as fine arts. Danceworks, based in Milwaukee, offers its program partners a total of 22 hours of dance instruction provided by a trained choreographer, transportation to and from the regional competition in Milwaukee, and most importantly, the chance to develop a valuable set of skills.

Those interested in cheering on Yorkville’s students at their competition at Panther Arena in Milwaukee on Jan. 29 should contact Anne Marie Werley-Gonzalez at Yorkville School for more information.

An interesting requirement of the weekly lessons is that the classroom teacher participates in learning the tap skills as well. Students have been excited, engaged and energized to practice and enthused about their upcoming competition.