Yorkville Elementary Math team competes

YORKVILLE — The seventh and eighth-grade math team at Yorkville Elementary competed this week in a regional math competition and qualified for the state math mega meet in May. The students competed against other local schools, of similar student body population, in the small division.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Southern Lakes Advanced Learners Network hosts the fun math event for many schools in the area. One of the seventh-grade students, Samantha Geiss, took first place overall for the small division schools.

Pictured, from left are: Samantha Geiss, Josh Roushia, Aidan Bournaville, Henry Peplinski, Brian Funk, Avery Serrechia, Henry Hansen, and Sam Bronner.