Yorkville Elementary Math team competes

YORKVILLE — The seventh and eighth-grade math team at Yorkville Elementary competed this week in a regional math competition and qualified for the state math mega meet in May. The students competed against other local schools, of similar student body population, in the small division.
The Southern Lakes Advanced Learners Network hosts the fun math event for many schools in the area. One of the seventh-grade students, Samantha Geiss, took first place overall for the small division schools.
Pictured, from left are: Samantha Geiss, Josh Roushia, Aidan Bournaville, Henry Peplinski, Brian Funk, Avery Serrechia, Henry Hansen, and Sam Bronner.