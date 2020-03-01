Yorkville Elementary establishes Young Leaders Council

YORKVILLE — Students at Yorkville Elementary School have an exciting, new opportunity to contribute to the health and vitality of their school and the greater community by being part of the Yorkville Young Leaders Council.

Members of this new student organization are called on to share their leadership skills and ambitions and to engage in collaborative work around community service and advocacy. Yorkville has had a thriving 6th-8th grade student council for years, thanks to the leadership of Social Studies Teacher John Johnsen and Advanced Learning Coordinator Laura Dembosky. Because of this strong tradition, District Superintendent Jeff Peterson and Principal Anne Marie Werley-Gonzalez felt it was natural to build on such work by offering additional leadership opportunities to Yorkville’s younger learners in grades 3-5.

Peterson and Werley-Gonzalez meet with this student group at least once a month to tackle school and community service projects and to build students’ leadership skills. Recent projects include the formation of a Yorkville School Welcoming Crew and a Valentine Drive to show appreciation of Yorkville’s teaching staff.

Community organizations with service learning opportunities for Yorkville’s Young Leaders Council should reach out to Anne Marie Werley-Gonzalez at 262-878-3759 or by email at annemarie.werley-gonzalez@yorkville.k12.wi.us.