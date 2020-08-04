Yorkville Elementary announces fall plans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

YORKVILLE — Yorkville Elementary announced its reopening plan to return to school this fall with a mix between in-person and hybrid instruction through the first trimester.

Families were notified Tuesday after the school board unanimously voted the plan into place, according to Superintendent Jeff Peterson. The plan gets all students "to school at some point during the week while respecting social distancing, participating in frequent hand-washing, facilitating cohort grouping, and wearing face masks," according to the school's communication to families.

Students in grades 6 through 8 will receive in person-instruction Mondays and remote learning Tuesday through Friday. The remote learning, however, will include "live, real-time teaching" and will "follow a typical bell schedule" with attendance being taken each period.

Students in 4K through fifth grade will not attend schools on Mondays, but will be receiving in-class instruction Tuesday through Friday. The students will be divided into smaller groups to receive instruction and there may be independent activities assigned on Mondays for students when they are not in school.