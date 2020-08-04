You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Yorkville Elementary announces fall plans
1 comment
breaking top story

Yorkville Elementary announces fall plans

{{featured_button_text}}
Yorkville Elementary School - Exterior Photo

Grades 4K-8 Yorkville Elementary School, 18621 Washington Ave. in Yorkville, will be headed by new principal William "Bill" Ticha in the 2020-21 school year. Ticha, a five-year resident of Yorkville, most recently served as the two-year directing principal of Grades K-8 Gifford School in the Racine Unified School District.

 Eric Johnson

YORKVILLE — Yorkville Elementary announced its reopening plan to return to school this fall with a mix between in-person and hybrid instruction through the first trimester.

Families were notified Tuesday after the school board unanimously voted the plan into place, according to Superintendent Jeff Peterson. The plan gets all students "to school at some point during the week while respecting social distancing, participating in frequent hand-washing, facilitating cohort grouping, and wearing face masks," according to the school's communication to families.

Students in grades 6 through 8 will receive in person-instruction Mondays and remote learning Tuesday through Friday. The remote learning, however, will include "live, real-time teaching" and will "follow a typical bell schedule" with attendance being taken each period.

Students in 4K through fifth grade will not attend schools on Mondays, but will be receiving in-class instruction Tuesday through Friday. The students will be divided into smaller groups to receive instruction and there may be independent activities assigned on Mondays for students when they are not in school.  

While the school cannot offer a virtual option "due to staffing, technology and logistics", parents are directed to DPI homeschooling information or to another Wisconsin virtual school to meet their needs, though re-enrollment would be permitted without consequences should they follow that path.

"Racine County has seen a significant upswing in the number of confirmed cases in the last few weeks," read the communication to parents. "Opening our school safely with the best interest of our students has been at the heart of the decision making process. There is no best plan that meets the interests of all those involved."

The school will be adopting additional sanitizing and cleaning procedures. They will also offer additional hand sanitizing stations.

Additional details are expected to be refined and released, including specifics on health recommendations and guidelines.

+1 
Jeff Peterson

Peterson
1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Union Grove Elementary announces fall plans, includes in-person learning with a virtual learning option
A+

Union Grove Elementary announces fall plans, includes in-person learning with a virtual learning option

In-person learning will be five days a week for 4K through eighth grade students and will require face coverings when social distancing is not possible, according to the announcement. The school will have supplies for anyone in need of a face covering. If a student is unable to wear a face covering due to health issues, documentation from a doctor indicating such will be required.

West-end back to school updates
A+

West-end back to school updates

RACINE COUNTY — West-end county schools continue to plan for the fall, with several making announcements in the past week while some have yet …

A+

RAREA awards scholarships

RACINE — The Racine Area Retired Educators Association recently selected seven students from a pool of 14 applicants for this year’s scholarsh…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: UW-Madison students on proposed tuition cut

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News