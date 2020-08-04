Yorkville Elementary announces fall plans

YORKVILLE — Yorkville Elementary announced its reopening plan to return to school this fall with a mix between in-person and hybrid instruction through the first trimester.
Families were notified Tuesday after the school board unanimously voted the plan into place, according to Superintendent Jeff Peterson. The plan gets all students "to school at some point during the week while respecting social distancing, participating in frequent hand-washing, facilitating cohort grouping, and wearing face masks," according to the school's communication to families.
Students in grades 6 through 8 will receive in person-instruction Mondays and remote learning Tuesday through Friday. The remote learning, however, will include "live, real-time teaching" and will "follow a typical bell schedule" with attendance being taken each period.
Students in 4K through fifth grade will not attend schools on Mondays, but will be receiving in-class instruction Tuesday through Friday. The students will be divided into smaller groups to receive instruction and there may be independent activities assigned on Mondays for students when they are not in school.
While the school cannot offer a virtual option "due to staffing, technology and logistics", parents are directed to DPI homeschooling information or to another Wisconsin virtual school to meet their needs, though re-enrollment would be permitted without consequences should they follow that path.
"Racine County has seen a significant upswing in the number of confirmed cases in the last few weeks," read the communication to parents. "Opening our school safely with the best interest of our students has been at the heart of the decision making process. There is no best plan that meets the interests of all those involved."
The school will be adopting additional sanitizing and cleaning procedures. They will also offer additional hand sanitizing stations.
Additional details are expected to be refined and released, including specifics on health recommendations and guidelines.
