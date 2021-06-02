YMCA Young Leaders Academy summer session returning to Carthage

Academic instruction in math, English language arts and world language

Tools to navigate challenging social situations

Trauma-informed care

Similar to previous, pre-pandemic years, parents/guardians will bring students to the Y’s George Bray Neighborhood YMCA Branch, 924 Center St., between 6 a.m. for extended care or by 8 a.m., when the YMCA transports students to Carthage College for a full morning of age/grade-appropriate academic instruction and structured educational activities, starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday with optional weekly field trips/community service projects on Fridays. There is no extended care programs on Fridays.

Students return to the Bray at 3:30 p.m. for pickup, or stay until 6 p.m. if they participate in the extended aftercare program.

The Y is also arranging a series of special Saturday field trips during the summer session.

Summer session students receive breakfast and afternoon snacks at the Bray and lunch at Carthage College.

Darryl J. Anderson, who joined the YMCA as vice president of social responsibility in April to oversee its community development programs, including the Young Leaders Academy and its summer session, emphasized the value of the six-week program.