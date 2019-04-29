RACINE — The Racine Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day is scheduled for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Jerstad-Agerholm Middle School, 3601 LaSalle St.
The daylong event features physical activities such as obstacle courses, kickball tournaments, Zumba and a live taekwondo demonstration. Healthy eating activities will be taking place through the Salsa Sabor y Salud program, including a blind taste test. There will be numerous STEM and arts activities including creating a community mural, making tie-die and holding a bridge building competition and learning how to garden.
These will all tie into the theme of the day: To motivate and teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines at home throughout the summer months.
In celebration of YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day, the Racine Family YMCA offers these tips to help families develop healthy habits this summer that can have a lifetime effect:
- High Five the Fruits and Veggies — Make sure kids get at least five servings of fruits and veggies each day, the minimum number nutritionists recommend for healthy childhood development.
- Read Together — Take trips to the local library or create a family reading challenge to see who can log the most minutes of reading. Encourage youth to create their own stories as well.
- Get Moving — Activities that require movement also help kids flex their mental muscle. Use materials in unique ways: Ask youth to build models, manipulate tools or develop their own theatrical scenes.
- Play Together — Play may be the best way to prevent childhood obesity.
- Make sleep a priority — Doctors recommend 10-12 hours of sleep per day for children ages 5-12 and seven to eight hours per night for adults.
For more information, call the Racine Family YMCA at 262-634-1994 or go to www.ymcaracine.org.
