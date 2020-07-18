Work begins on Gateway's Lincoln Building conversion to nurse training facility

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Gateway Technical College District Board has approved bids for the first of three stages of renovations for the Racine campus.

The Lincoln Building is set to be completely gutted and remodeled to be turned into a training center for the nursing program, and plans call for the center to open in 2022. The entire project, Senior Vice President of Operations Bill Whyte said, is estimated to cost $7 million, with the first phase borrowing about $1.5 million.

“We think we can probably substantially increase our nursing program by opening a nursing operation in Racine,” Whyte said.

The Lincoln Building is currently office space and an employee health facility. Whyte said that the first phase of renovations are being done on other buildings to accommodate relocations from the Lincoln building.

The dean of the Racine Campus and her associates also have office space in the Lincoln Building that will be moved to the first floor of the campus’ Lake Building.

Once everything is moved out of the Lincoln Building, Whyte said the second phase will be able to begin this fall, which is building out the exterior of the Lincoln Building to move the staircases, elevators and utilities on the east and west sides of building.