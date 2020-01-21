Woodfield Elementary remembers Carmen Buell

WATERFORD — The American Library Association defines a library as a “collection of resources in a variety of formats that is organized by information professionals or other experts who provide convenient physical, digital, bibliographic, or intellectual access and offer targeted services and programs with the mission of educating, informing, or entertaining a variety of audiences and the goal of stimulating individual learning and advancing society as a whole.”
As seemingly complicated as this definition reads, the Waterford Graded School District employed such an “expert” in the Woodfield Elementary School Library that simplified the message for every reader. Carmen Buell began her work for the district in the library at the former Maple View Elementary as a volunteer spending countless hours shelving books and creating displays that would certainly attract readers of all ages. In October 2001, Waterford Graded employed Mrs. Buell as the library aide at the newly constructed Woodfield Elementary, 905 Barnes Drive.
Mrs. Buell was nothing short of amazing as she took time to learn the interests of each student so she could help find them books they would want to read. She modified library displays many, many times during the year to reflect historical events, holiday seasons, interesting geographical locations, seasons, popular reads, award-winning books and more. A display would include yards of fun fabric, clever signs to attract the reader and books of all levels hand-picked by Mrs. Buell that were sure to capture the attention of every student. Her infectious smile that lit any room greeted each student or class visiting the library.
Often times, the moment the class entered, she would reach below the desk to pull out new books she had set aside that she knew would intrigue a specific student or group of students.
The students were not the only ones who benefited from her expertise. Mrs. Buell was a fantastic resource for teachers as well. She paid attention to upcoming units and utilized that knowledge to set up displays or suggest resources for staff members. She often headed to the office early in the morning to provide Shirley Guelig, former principal of Woodfield, with a fun or important library fact to announce to the school.
Sharing with students, teachers alike
Although Mrs. Buell’s part-time work schedule included about four hours each day, it was not unusual to see her volunteering with teachers or in the library after her shift ended. Her love of books and knowledge of the importance of them in a child’s life was prominent in everything she did within the walls of the library and school.
Mrs. Buell did not stop there. After a day at work followed by volunteer hours, she would head up to the Waterford High School, where her boys attended to pick up or drop off costumes that she either created or repaired for the Madrigal Dinner or to volunteer in other ways. Mrs. Buell spent her life serving the schools and community wherever she lived and Waterford was very lucky to have her family land here.
After 12 years of service, Mrs. Buell resigned from Woodfield Elementary in October of 2013 when she and her husband moved to North Carolina for his job. Four years later, Mrs. Buell faced a serious health challenge and on November 20, 2018, she passed away with her loving family at her side.
Dedication
On Tuesday, Jan. 14, staff members at Woodfield Elementary gathered in the library and held a dedication ceremony to remember and honor Mrs. Buell. Through generous donations from her family and many friends, the library added a large wooden book display with a memorial plaque honoring her. And the words “Carmen’s Corner” were added to the library wall depicting an area where she spent hours reading and teaching lessons to kindergarten classes.
Although Carmen Buell is no longer with us, her memory will live on in the work she did for our community and, specifically, the students and staff who were fortunate to enjoy her work in the Woodfield Library.
Karen Zabel is a library assistant for the Waterford Graded School District.
