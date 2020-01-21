Woodfield Elementary remembers Carmen Buell

Often times, the moment the class entered, she would reach below the desk to pull out new books she had set aside that she knew would intrigue a specific student or group of students.

The students were not the only ones who benefited from her expertise. Mrs. Buell was a fantastic resource for teachers as well. She paid attention to upcoming units and utilized that knowledge to set up displays or suggest resources for staff members. She often headed to the office early in the morning to provide Shirley Guelig, former principal of Woodfield, with a fun or important library fact to announce to the school.

Sharing with students, teachers alike

Although Mrs. Buell’s part-time work schedule included about four hours each day, it was not unusual to see her volunteering with teachers or in the library after her shift ended. Her love of books and knowledge of the importance of them in a child’s life was prominent in everything she did within the walls of the library and school.