Women's History Month speakers series planned

SOMERS — The Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside is set to host a Women’s History Month speaker series throughout March titled “Refusing to be Silenced,” aligning with this year’s national theme.

Women’s History Month is a celebration of women’s contributions to history, culture and society and has been observed annually in the month of March in the United States since 1987. The theme for 2021 is “Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to be Silenced.”

For the speaker series, EDI invited three dynamic women to virtually join the campus and community and share how they achieved success both personally and professionally while refusing to be silent. The events are open to any and all and will take place from 2 to 3:15 p.m. March 5 and 12, and on March 19 (pre-recorded).

“I hope people will learn the value in allowing spaces for all voices to be heard and to be willing to really hear what others are saying,” said Trina Patterson, Diversity and Inclusion manager. “It’s important to learn how our families and communities benefit from the inclusion of women and people of color and I hope that people are inspired from the messages that will be shared by our three speakers.”