RACINE — Gilmore Fine Arts kindergarten students showed off their dance skills Thursday, to a crowd mostly made up of parents. Students performed five dances, displaying choreography they learned from teachers Lynn Orlando and Rebecca Arndt, as well as moves they made up themselves. The songs ranged from an African lullaby to Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling."

