BURLINGTON — Regardless of whether Burlington Area School District’s property taxpayers approve the $43.65 million referendum that will be on the ballot in the Nov. 6 election, the district’s total levy and tax rate will go down for the 2018-19 school year, district officials said Tuesday.
At the School Board meeting on Monday, the district certified two levies — one with the referendum passing and one without. Once the election results have been certified, BASD Business Manager Ruth Schenning will submit the correct levy.
If the referendum passes, the 2018-19 tax levy will be $20,895,553, down $249,283, or 1.18 percent, from the 2017-18 levy of $21,144,836.
If Tuesday’s referendum fails, the levy will be $18,937,220, down $2,207,616, or 10.44 percent, from the 2017-18 levy.
Whichever levy is adopted will be used to calculate property tax bills that will be mailed to property owners at the end of this year.
The levies are projected to have the following impact on the district’s tax rate: If the referendum passes, the 2018-19 tax rate is projected to be $9 per every $1,000 of assessed value, or $1,800 for a house valued at $200,000. The 2017-18 district tax rate was $10.40.
If Tuesday’s referendum fails, the 2018-19 tax rate is projected to be $8.16, or $1,632 for a house valued at $200,000.
Both scenarios contain a “double dose of good news,” said Superintendent Peter Smet.
First, the district received about $1 million more in state aid this school year. Smet said state aid appeared to be influenced by the district’s increased enrollment and because property values did not increase as much as other areas of the state.
The second was the closure of two tax incremental districts in the City of Burlington. Having those properties back fully on the tax rolls means the district’s total levy will be spread out among more taxpayers.
What’s on the ballot
Tuesday’s referendum asks for voter approval to borrow money to fund:
- Construction of a new 140,000-square-foot, grades 6-8 middle school for $32.7 million.
- $6.55 million in maintenance and renovations on other district buildings.
- $2.62 million in safety and security upgrades.
- $1.78 million for furniture, fixtures and equipment.
An April 2017 referendum with several options — including building a performing arts center in addition to a new middle school, and collectively totaling $94.4 million — failed.
In Racine County, the district serves all of the City and Town of Burlington, the Town of Dover west of Highway 75 and south of Highway A, and western and southern parts of the Village of Rochester. The district also serves parts of the towns of Lyons, Spring Prairie and East Troy in Walworth County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.