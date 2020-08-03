With appeal pending, RUSD plans to levy for referendum funds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — While an appeal of the Racine Unified recount is pending at the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, the Racine Unified School District is planning on moving forward with using funds generated from the referendum, possibly as soon as the coming school year.

RUSD spokeswoman Stacy Tapp said that as the case stands, the district is free to move forward with planning and adding the referendum to this year’s property tax bills, which will be sent out in December.

“My understanding is that we proceed as if the referendum has passed,” Tapp said. “At this point (the appeal) is not hindering us.”

Appealing the appeal

The April 7 ballot included a referendum authorizing the district to spend up to $1 billion over 30 years for construction of new schools, improvements of existing facilities and technology upgrades.

The initial election results, announced April 13, showed the referendum passing by five votes with 16,748 in favor and 16,743 opposed.

A recount, triggered by citizen petitions, was conducted from April 18 to 25 at Festival Hall. The recount results showed that the referendum passing with 16,715 votes in support of the measure and 16,711 votes in opposition.